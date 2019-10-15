Aaron Seiser named High School Coach of the Week

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Aaron Seiser of Beaverton High School the week seven recipient of the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week Program. On October 11, the Beavers defeated Jack Pine Conference rival and then undefeated Clare Pioneers 20-0, ending a 28-game losing streak to Clare and improving to 7-0. Currently, Beaverton is ranked #8 in Division 7.
Seiser is in his 8th season as head coach at Beaverton, having taken over in 2012 for a program that went 0-9 the year prior. This season will be the 4th consecutive season Seiser has led the Beavers to the MHSAA State Playoffs. Seiser's prior head coaching stops were at Houghton Lake for 3 seasons and Gladwin for 2 seasons. His career record is 73-49 (59.8%). This Friday, Beaverton travels to Gladwin to take on the Flying G's for a chance to win the Jack Pine Conference outright for the first time since 1989.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2019 nine-week high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (MLive-Muskegon Chronicle).
This season's program will award $22,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation, presenting partner, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan and associate partner, Gatorade.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program and a Gatorade performance package, compliments of Gatorade. At the conclusion of the 2019 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $4,000 donation to his school's football program, in addition to the Gatorade performance package. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Matt Patricia and National Football League (NFL) commissioner Roger Goodell, a personalized game ball as well as acknowledgement at the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on December 15.
Currently in its' 23rd year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $433,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at 313-262-2248.