A CLOSER LOOK: Tight end Sam LaPorta

Analyst's take: "Highly targeted tight end whose playing style and physical abilities land somewhere between a connected (in-line or wing) and move tight end. LaPorta has the ability to threaten zone coverage and will make the basic catches. However, he lacks the desired elusiveness and ball skills to come away with the more challenging catches. LaPorta takes on run-blocking chores with inconsistent positioning but has the potential to improve with more work in that phase of the game. His catch production is splashy, but he appears to have average-starter potential at the next level." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Mike O'Hara's take: "There are certain positions that stand out for certain schools. For Iowa, it's tight ends, linebackers and defensive linemen. They can be counted on for effort and production. Sam LaPorta is cut in that mold."