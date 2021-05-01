A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Derrick Barnes

Analyst's take: A scout quoted in Bob McGinn's position analysis in TheAthletic: "He plays like a pro, just his assertiveness. Some (blockers) will knock him down because he's not very tall. He's a little limited, a little tight in space. I think he's a plug-and-play linebacker because he's so physical and mean."

Tim Twentyman's take: A three-year starter at Purdue, Barnes was an inside linebacker playing in a hybrid 3-4 scheme. He has experience both as a pass rusher and off the ball linebacker, which makes him a nice fit in Detroit.