A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Derrick Barnes

Player: LB Derrick Barnes, Purdue.
Pick: Round 4, pick 113 overall, one pick after the Lions had taken WR Amon-Ra St. Brown of USC. The Lions traded with Cleveland to get the pick to draft Barnes.
Ht.Wt: 6-0.5, 240.
Pro Day workout: 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash; 37-inch vertical jump, 29 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.
Stats: Four-year player, 43 games. Career: 158 solo tackles, 67 assists, 25.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Had a career high of 11 tackles for loss in 2019.
Bio: From 2017-19 he started 20 of the 39 games he played in as a pass-rushing outside linebacker. He moved to inside linebacker in 2020. Barnes is ranked 12th among all linebacker prospects in the 2021 draft by Bob McGinn's draft rankings in TheAthletic.
Linebacker offseason roster: Alex Anzalone, Jamie Collins Sr., Shaun Dion Hamilton, Anthony Pittman, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Jahlani Tavai, Jason Cabinda.
Analyst's take: A scout quoted in Bob McGinn's position analysis in TheAthletic: "He plays like a pro, just his assertiveness. Some (blockers) will knock him down because he's not very tall. He's a little limited, a little tight in space. I think he's a plug-and-play linebacker because he's so physical and mean."
Tim Twentyman's take: A three-year starter at Purdue, Barnes was an inside linebacker playing in a hybrid 3-4 scheme. He has experience both as a pass rusher and off the ball linebacker, which makes him a nice fit in Detroit.
Mike O'Hara's take: I thought linebacker was a priority position to fill in this draft and would not have been disappointed if the Lions had drafted Micah Parsons. Barnes' versatility is an asset, and can be used to find a way to get him on the field.