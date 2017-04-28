 Skip to main content
Advertising

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Teez Tabor

Apr 28, 2017 at 02:30 PM

Cornerback Jalen "Teez" Tabor, Florida.

Ht/Wt.:6-0, 199.

Combine results: Timed in 4.62 and 4.63 seconds in two runs of the 40-yard dash; nine reps of 225 pounds in the bench press; 31-inch vertical jump; 9-6 in the standing broad jump.

Pro Day results: He ran slower times at his Pro Day in late March, but improved his vertical jump to 32.5.

2017 NFL Draft: Teez Tabor photos

View photos of the Detroit Lions' second-round pick, Florida CB Teez Tabor. Photos courtesy of Associated Press and University of Florida.

No Title
1 / 30
No Title
2 / 30
No Title
3 / 30
No Title
4 / 30
No Title
5 / 30
No Title
6 / 30
No Title
7 / 30
No Title
8 / 30
No Title
9 / 30
No Title
10 / 30
No Title
11 / 30
No Title
12 / 30
No Title
13 / 30
No Title
14 / 30
No Title
15 / 30
No Title
16 / 30
No Title
17 / 30
No Title
18 / 30
No Title
19 / 30
No Title
20 / 30
No Title
21 / 30
No Title
22 / 30
No Title
23 / 30
No Title
24 / 30
No Title
25 / 30
No Title
26 / 30
No Title
27 / 30
No Title
28 / 30
No Title
29 / 30
No Title
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Scout Gil Brandt's take: On NFL.com -- "He doesn't run very fast, but he makes up for it with anticipation and change of direction. He reminds me some of Joe Haden. His lack of speed probably drops him from the first round, but some team will get a pretty good player with excellent ball skills in the second round."

Bio: Tabor earned the "Mr. Football" award as a high school player in Washington, D.C. A three-year player at Florida, he played 12 games with five starts as a freshman and filled the stats sheet – 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Tabor was a full-time starter his last two years and finished his career as a productive player. His three-season totals were 10 tackles for loss, 33 pass breakups and nine interceptions.

He had some disciplinary issues at Florida.

Lions' secondary depth chart: Returning starters – CB Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson, S Glover Quin and Tavon Wilson. Returning backups: Cornerbacks -- Johnson Bademosi, Adarius Barnes, Alex Carter, Quandre Diggs, Ian Wells (IR, 2016). Safeties – Don Carey, Miles Killebrew.

Additions: Free-agent cornerback DJ Hayden.

Mike O'Hara's take: His workouts were not impressive, but his ability to make plays and be around the ball were. The secondary had trouble generating turnovers in 2016. The Lions had 10 interceptions. Only six teams had fewer.

Tabor can add depth at cornerback. It remains to be seen if he can step in as an immediate starter.

Tim Twentyman's take: Some draft analysts questioned his long speed after running a 4.62 second 40-yard dash at the Combine, but the film tells a different story to Tabor's game. He recorded eight interceptions over the last two years at Florida, and had nine total in his three-year career. He returned three of those for touchdowns. He has great size and quickness, and could be a great fit in the slot.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising