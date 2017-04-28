A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Teez Tabor

Scout Gil Brandt's take: On NFL.com -- "He doesn't run very fast, but he makes up for it with anticipation and change of direction. He reminds me some of Joe Haden. His lack of speed probably drops him from the first round, but some team will get a pretty good player with excellent ball skills in the second round."

Bio: Tabor earned the "Mr. Football" award as a high school player in Washington, D.C. A three-year player at Florida, he played 12 games with five starts as a freshman and filled the stats sheet – 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Tabor was a full-time starter his last two years and finished his career as a productive player. His three-season totals were 10 tackles for loss, 33 pass breakups and nine interceptions.

He had some disciplinary issues at Florida.

Lions' secondary depth chart: Returning starters – CB Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson, S Glover Quin and Tavon Wilson. Returning backups: Cornerbacks -- Johnson Bademosi, Adarius Barnes, Alex Carter, Quandre Diggs, Ian Wells (IR, 2016). Safeties – Don Carey, Miles Killebrew.

Additions: Free-agent cornerback DJ Hayden.

Mike O'Hara's take: His workouts were not impressive, but his ability to make plays and be around the ball were. The secondary had trouble generating turnovers in 2016. The Lions had 10 interceptions. Only six teams had fewer.

Tabor can add depth at cornerback. It remains to be seen if he can step in as an immediate starter.