A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Teez Tabor

Cornerback Jalen "Teez" Tabor, Florida.
Ht/Wt.:6-0, 199.
Combine results: Timed in 4.62 and 4.63 seconds in two runs of the 40-yard dash; nine reps of 225 pounds in the bench press; 31-inch vertical jump; 9-6 in the standing broad jump.
Pro Day results: He ran slower times at his Pro Day in late March, but improved his vertical jump to 32.5.
View photos of the Detroit Lions' second-round pick, Florida CB Teez Tabor. Photos courtesy of Associated Press and University of Florida.
Scout Gil Brandt's take: On NFL.com -- "He doesn't run very fast, but he makes up for it with anticipation and change of direction. He reminds me some of Joe Haden. His lack of speed probably drops him from the first round, but some team will get a pretty good player with excellent ball skills in the second round."
Bio: Tabor earned the "Mr. Football" award as a high school player in Washington, D.C. A three-year player at Florida, he played 12 games with five starts as a freshman and filled the stats sheet – 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Tabor was a full-time starter his last two years and finished his career as a productive player. His three-season totals were 10 tackles for loss, 33 pass breakups and nine interceptions.
He had some disciplinary issues at Florida.
Lions' secondary depth chart: Returning starters – CB Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson, S Glover Quin and Tavon Wilson. Returning backups: Cornerbacks -- Johnson Bademosi, Adarius Barnes, Alex Carter, Quandre Diggs, Ian Wells (IR, 2016). Safeties – Don Carey, Miles Killebrew.
Additions: Free-agent cornerback DJ Hayden.
Mike O'Hara's take: His workouts were not impressive, but his ability to make plays and be around the ball were. The secondary had trouble generating turnovers in 2016. The Lions had 10 interceptions. Only six teams had fewer.
Tabor can add depth at cornerback. It remains to be seen if he can step in as an immediate starter.
Tim Twentyman's take: Some draft analysts questioned his long speed after running a 4.62 second 40-yard dash at the Combine, but the film tells a different story to Tabor's game. He recorded eight interceptions over the last two years at Florida, and had nine total in his three-year career. He returned three of those for touchdowns. He has great size and quickness, and could be a great fit in the slot.