5 things to know about Jared Goff

The trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff and a reported two first-round picks (2022 & 2023) has become official with the start of the new league year.

Here are five things to know about Detroit's new signal caller:

1. Goff led the Rams to a winning record in each of the last four seasons, highlighted by a Super Bowl run in 2018, when he threw for 4,688 yards with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He guided the Rams to two playoff wins in 2018 (losing in the Super Bowl to New England).