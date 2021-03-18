5 things to know about Jared Goff

The trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff and a reported two first-round picks (2022 & 2023) has become official with the start of the new league year.
Here are five things to know about Detroit's new signal caller:
1. Goff led the Rams to a winning record in each of the last four seasons, highlighted by a Super Bowl run in 2018, when he threw for 4,688 yards with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He guided the Rams to two playoff wins in 2018 (losing in the Super Bowl to New England).
2. Goff holds Rams franchise records for most completed passes in a single game (45), most passes attempted in a game (68), and most fourth-quarter comebacks in a season (4). He's been to two Pro Bowls, and has been named NFC Player of the Week three times and NFC Player of the Month once (Sept., 2018).
3. Why does Goff wear No. 16?
He grew up in San Francisco as a 49ers fan, and chose the number as a tribute to Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana.
4. Goff had quite the college career at the University of California before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Rams in 2016.
Goff set 26 Cal records, including passing yards (12,220), passing yards per game (329.7), touchdown passes (96), completions (977), passing attempts (1,569), total offense (12,086) and total plays (1,739). He is second only to Aaron Rodgers on Cal's all-time list for passing efficiency (143.95).
5. Goff is the son of Jerry Goff, a former Major League Baseball catcher. Jerry made his MLB debut with the Montreal Expos on May 15, 1990. He got his first big-league hit three days later on May 18. He spent parts of six seasons as a backup catcher.