5 things to know about Jared Goff

Mar 18, 2021 at 10:01 AM
The trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff and a reported two first-round picks (2022 & 2023) has become official with the start of the new league year.

Here are five things to know about Detroit's new signal caller:

1. Goff led the Rams to a winning record in each of the last four seasons, highlighted by a Super Bowl run in 2018, when he threw for 4,688 yards with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He guided the Rams to two playoff wins in 2018 (losing in the Super Bowl to New England).

2. Goff holds Rams franchise records for most completed passes in a single game (45), most passes attempted in a game (68), and most fourth-quarter comebacks in a season (4). He's been to two Pro Bowls, and has been named NFC Player of the Week three times and NFC Player of the Month once (Sept., 2018).

FILE - In this April 28, 2016, file photo, California's Jared Goff poses for photos after being selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the first pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, in Chicago. Your assignment, as No. 1 overall pick in April's draft who has not gotten on the field yet, but starts Sunday for the Rams against the Dolphins, is simple: win. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
California quarterback Jared Goff holds up his jersey on stage after he is selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the first overall pick during the 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre on Thursday, April 28, 2016 in Chicago. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
California's Jared Goff poses for photos with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the first pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates his touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass under pressure from New England Patriots outside linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after running for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and running back Todd Gurley (30) shake hands after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL divisional football playoff game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cowboys, 30-22. (Jacob Gonzalez via AP)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Jacob Gonzalez via AP)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff celebrates after a touchdown by running back C.J. Anderson during the second half in an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jacob Gonzalez via AP)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) reacts after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff leaps in celebration after he kept the ball to score a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) throws during first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) walks off the field following the NFL NFC Championship football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans. (Jacob Gonzalez via AP)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff leaves the field after their win against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL divisional football playoff game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jacob Gonzalez via AP)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (16) throws the ball while playing against the New England Patriots during the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff smiles on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff greets fans after their win against the Arizona Cardinals during second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) leaps for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws the ball during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. (Tanner Serrano via AP)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws the ball during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff celebrates after a touchdown by running back C.J. Anderson during the second half in an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys in Los Angeles. A year ago at this time, the Los Angeles Rams were fresh off a Super Bowl trip and back-to-back NFC West titles. Now they seem to be looking up at the competition in the NFL's toughest division. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 30-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) smiles after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Washington Football Team 30-10 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in action against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, talks to quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif. McVay says he cannot talk about Matthew Stafford until the new league year begins in mid-March and the Rams' blockbuster quarterback trade is official. He is still allowed to talk about Goff, but the coach is not saying much. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) pumps his fist after tight end Tyler Higbee (89) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Seattle.The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night, Jan. 30, because the deal has not been completed. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (NFL Photos via AP)
3. Why does Goff wear No. 16?

He grew up in San Francisco as a 49ers fan, and chose the number as a tribute to Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana.

4. Goff had quite the college career at the University of California before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Rams in 2016.

Goff set 26 Cal records, including passing yards (12,220), passing yards per game (329.7), touchdown passes (96), completions (977), passing attempts (1,569), total offense (12,086) and total plays (1,739). He is second only to Aaron Rodgers on Cal's all-time list for passing efficiency (143.95).

5. Goff is the son of Jerry Goff, a former Major League Baseball catcher. Jerry made his MLB debut with the Montreal Expos on May 15, 1990. He got his first big-league hit three days later on May 18. He spent parts of six seasons as a backup catcher.

