2022 training camp preview: Cornerback

Twentyman's take: This is a big season for Okudah, who after being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has played in just 10 games his first two years due to injury. He tore his Achilles Week 1 last year which forced him to miss the next 16 games. From talking with Okudah this spring and summer, it's clear he's extremely motivated to go out and play 17 games and be the impact player the Lions think he can be on the outside.

With Oruwariye establishing himself as a legit No. 1 caliber cornerback last season, if Okudah can stay healthy and play up to his potential, the Lions cornerback room could be in a nice position with a couple young starters and good depth.

Harris and Melifonwu have worked at both safety and cornerback. They are nice matchup players. The Lions think they really found a bulldog in Jacobs, who became a starter last year before tearing his ACL in December. He'll very much be in the mix somewhere when he gets back on the field.

Overall I like the versatility and depth at the position.

By the numbers:

6: Interceptions recorded by Oruwariye last season, the third most in the league. He was one of just three players to record at least 50 tackles, 10 defended passes and six picks.

32: Forced incompletions by Lucas over his college career, which was the most among all Pac-12 players since 2017, per Pro Football Focus.

56: Completions of 20-plus yards allowed by the Lions' defense in 2021, which ranked 24th in the NFL.

96.5: Opponent passer rating on balls that traveled 21-plus yards in the air last season.

1,033: Combined snaps played by undrafted rookies Parker (530) and Jacobs (503) last season, which were tops among all Lions rookies on defense.