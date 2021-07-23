2021 training camp preview: Tight end 

Twentyman's take: Quarterback Jared Goff built a really nice rapport with Hockenson throughout OTAs and minicamp. So much so that it wouldn't be surprising at all if Hockenson leads the team in targets, receptions and touchdowns in 2021. He was that good this offseason.

Hockenson is one of the best tight ends in the league. He's having more fun and letting his personality shine through under this new regime, and should be poised for a monster 2022 season.

Fells was a nice get for the Lions in free agency. He allows offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn to be creative in using two receiving tight ends on the field together, whether that's more 12 personnel or being able to stand up Hockenson and move him around.

The Lions are in a pretty good spot at tight end with Hockenson and Fells, and we'll see if a third player emerges at the position in camp.

By the numbers:

5: Tight ends that have been named to the Pro Bowl in Lions franchise history. Hockenson was the first last year since David Sloan in 1999.

40: The first-down receptions for Hockenson last year were third most in the NFL behind only Travis Kelce and Darren Waller.

529: The amount of yards after the catch amassed by Hockenson over the last two seasons is the fifth most in the NFL over that stretch.

Quotable: "T.J. was a guy I was obviously high on when he came out of Iowa," Lions general manager Brad Holmes told detroitlions.com this offseason. "But I will say watching him now, and even last year and in year's past, he is one of the better balanced tight ends that can contribute in both phases.