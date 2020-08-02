2020 training camp preview: Tight end

Twentyman's take: Hockenson burst onto the scene last year with 131 receiving yards and a touchdown in his debut in Arizona, but we never saw that kind out output from him again in a single contest. His 32 receptions last year were fifth most on a team that featured three receivers catching at least 60 passes for 675 yards.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said this offseason he plans to get the tight ends, especially Hockenson, more involved in the offense this season. That makes sense, because we've seen young tight ends make a big leap in production in their second season.

Consider this: Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, Zach Ertz, George Kittle and Austin Hooper were the top five tight ends last year in terms of catches. Looking back at those players, and comparing their first and second seasons is rather interesting and relevant as it pertains to Hockenson. Kelce didn't catch a single pass as a rookie before being placed on IR with a knee injury in October of his first season. He caught 67 passes in his second season. Ertz caught 36 passes as a rookie and 58 the next year. Kittle had 43 receptions as a rookie in 2017 and earned a Pro Bowl nod in his second season with 88 catches for 1,377 yards. Hooper caught 19 passes as a rookie and 49 in his second season. There are a lot of examples of tight ends really flourishing in their second seasons.

James was a bit of a disappointment last year after signing as a free agent. The Lions were probably expecting a little more than just 16 receptions and no touchdowns from him. Bevell has also talked about getting James more involved in the offense.