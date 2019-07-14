2019 training camp preview: Tight end

Twentyman's take: I'm interested to see if Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn will look to keep four tight ends on the initial 53-man roster or just three. Last year they kept four out of camp, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see the same thing this year, especially with the new scheme of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

We saw the tight ends move all over the field in the spring. They played in-line, in the slot, out wide and in the backfield. It's a pretty versatile bunch. We could see the Lions play more 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends) than we have in the past.