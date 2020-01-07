2019 Position Breakdown: Wide receivers

Draft: Not all the underclassmen have declared for April's NFL Draft just yet. They have until Jan. 20 to do so, but it's expected this will be a terrific class of receivers, led by potential top five pick Jerry Jeudy out of Alabama.

CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma), Tee Higgins (Clemson), Justin Jefferson (LSU), Laviska Shenault Jr. (Colorado), Henry Ruggs III (Alabama) and Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State) could all potentially be first-round picks. That's how loaded this class of pass catchers is.

If the Lions want a wide receiver, they'll be able to find a good one in the first two days of the draft.

With Golladay and Jones both under contract for 2020, it's a good situation for a young receiver to step into in Detroit. He doesn't have to be the man, but rather join an established and veteran group that can help him navigate through his first season.