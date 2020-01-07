2019 Position Breakdown: Wide receivers

The good: Only three players in the NFL finished with at least 10 touchdown receptions on the season. Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay led the way with 11. Baltimore's Mark Andrews (10) and the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) were the other two.
Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. would have probably made it onto this list had he not been injured Week 14 and missed the rest of the season. He finished the year with nine touchdown grabs.
It just goes to show how productive Detroit's passing attack was this season, especially when quarterback Matthew Stafford was under center the first half of the season.
Golladay, Jones and veteran slot receiver Danny Amendola proved to be a nice receiving trio for the Lions all season. Amendola's 678 receiving yards were just 11 shy of his career high of 689 yards set back in 2010. All three players finished the season with at least 62 catches.
When offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was hired, he said he wanted to be aggressive in the pass game and push the ball down the field. The Lions tied Kansas City for the fifth most receptions of 21-plus yards this season (56). Golladay finished third in the NFL averaging 18.3 yards per reception.
The bad: It was really a three-man show for the Lions this season at receiver. After Golladay, Jones and Amendola, Marvin Hall had the next highest amount of catches with just seven. Hall averaged 37.3 yards per catch, but any kind of sustained production after the top three was lacking.
Amendola is an unrestricted free agent and Golladay and Jones are entering the final year of their contracts. Golladay, 26, could be a candidate for a new deal this offseason. Jones, 29, turns 30 in March. Amendola will turn 35 next season.
Besides Golladay, the Lions are lacking any real youthful production at receiver. That fact makes receiver a need for this team this offseason.
Key stat: Lions pass catchers had the fourth best drop percentage in the league this year at only 3.8 percent on catchable passes thrown their way. The league average was closer to five percent.
Free agents: Amendola and Jermaine Kearse are both unrestricted free agents.
Kearse had a good training camp and was on pace to be Detroit's No. 4 receiver this season, but he broke his leg in the preseason and was out for the year.
Amendola brings a no-nonsense, business-like mentality to the receiver room. He's a terrific example of what it takes to play this game at a high level for a long time, which is why it won't be surprising if the Lions look to try and re-sign him.
Draft: Not all the underclassmen have declared for April's NFL Draft just yet. They have until Jan. 20 to do so, but it's expected this will be a terrific class of receivers, led by potential top five pick Jerry Jeudy out of Alabama.
CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma), Tee Higgins (Clemson), Justin Jefferson (LSU), Laviska Shenault Jr. (Colorado), Henry Ruggs III (Alabama) and Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State) could all potentially be first-round picks. That's how loaded this class of pass catchers is.
If the Lions want a wide receiver, they'll be able to find a good one in the first two days of the draft.
With Golladay and Jones both under contract for 2020, it's a good situation for a young receiver to step into in Detroit. He doesn't have to be the man, but rather join an established and veteran group that can help him navigate through his first season.
MVP: No brainer here with Golladay. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns (11) and was third in average yards per catch (18.3). He has a big frame, strong hands and deceptive speed for a 6-foot-4 and 214-pound man. He's quickly developed into one of the bright, young receivers in the game in just his third season.
Most improved: Hall was relegated to just nine games this season due to injury, but he showed he can be a deep threat for this team. In 16 games playing with Atlanta last season, Hall had just 10 catches for 149 yards. In nine games with the Lions, he caught seven passes for a ridiculous 261 yards (37.3) and a score. That's making the most of his opportunities.
Hall is under contract for the 2020 season. It will be interesting to see how the Lions try to work him and his blazing speed into the mix more.
Quotable: "This is only the beginning, really," Golladay said. "You know, still growing. I feel like I'm still getting better. I'm getting more and more confident each and every game and I feel good."