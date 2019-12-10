10 takeaways from Bevell & Pasqualoni

Defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell spoke to the media Tuesday following last week's loss in Minnesota and ahead of Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay at Ford Field.
Here are 10 takeaways from those media sessions:
1. The Lions lost Marvin Jones Jr. to IR Tuesday, and with it his 62 catches, 779 yards and nine touchdowns worth of production. Bevell said losing Jones was a "big hit" to the offense, because Jones was playing so well. He also said injuries are a part of the business, and this gives someone else an opportunity to step up.
2. The Bucs will be without their All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans Sunday after he injured a hamstring in the Bucs' win last week. That's obviously a big loss for them, too, but Pasqualoni warned not to sleep on Tampa Bay's other explosive receiver, Chris Godwin, who has 81 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine scores. All those numbers topped Evans' totals on the year.
3. Tampa Bay defensive end Shaq Barrett leads the NFL with 15.5 sacks, but Bevell said it's really the whole defensive line that causes problems and allows Barrett to be successful. The Bucs rush five pretty consistently, according to Bevell, and that allows Barrett, Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul, William Gholston and Vita Vea to have a lot of one-on-one matchups throughout the course of the game.
4. Why are the Bucs the No. 3 offense in football? It starts with head coach Bruce Arians and quickly shifts over to quarterback Jameis Winston, according to Pasqualoni. Winston can make all the throws, and he isn't afraid to make any throw. Winston has 26 touchdown passes on the year, but also 23 interceptions. It's sometimes feast or famine with him, but more feast lately.
5. Could the Lions move rookie wide receiver Travis Fulgham up from the practice squad to fill Jones' place? Bevell said Fulgham is still a work in progress, but sometimes the only way a player can take the next step is to get an opportunity.
6. One area Detroit's defense will have to be really strong against is in the screen game. The Bucs are one of the best screen teams in the NFL.
7. Running back Bo Scarbrough will have his work cut out for him this week against Tampa Bay's No. 1 rushing defense. The Bucs are allowing only 75.5 rushing yards per game, thanks to what Bevell describes as a great defensive front combined with linebackers who can run.
8. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels had his best game as a Lion last week in Minnesota, nearly doubling his previous best snap total and finishing with five tackles and three quarterback hurries. Pasqualoni said he's really started to see Daniels' technique improve the last few weeks, and that's translating to the field on Sunday.
9. Left tackle Taylor Decker has been playing pretty consistent football over the last month or so. Bevell said that's probably the best compliment an offensive lineman can receive is that he's playing consistent football at a high level. Decker's received a plus grade from Pro Football Focus in each of his last six games, allowing three sacks and five hurries over that span.
10. Don't be surprised if Amani Oruwariye is the starting cornerback opposite Darius Slay the rest of the way.
"Amani's technique, and fundamentals and his feel for the game is getting better and better," Pasqualoni said. "He'll keep getting better and he'll be a very, very good player as the years go by."