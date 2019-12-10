10 takeaways from Bevell & Pasqualoni

Dec 10, 2019 at 05:59 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell spoke to the media Tuesday following last week's loss in Minnesota and ahead of Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay at Ford Field.

Here are 10 takeaways from those media sessions:

1. The Lions lost Marvin Jones Jr. to IR Tuesday, and with it his 62 catches, 779 yards and nine touchdowns worth of production. Bevell said losing Jones was a "big hit" to the offense, because Jones was playing so well. He also said injuries are a part of the business, and this gives someone else an opportunity to step up.

2. The Bucs will be without their All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans Sunday after he injured a hamstring in the Bucs' win last week. That's obviously a big loss for them, too, but Pasqualoni warned not to sleep on Tampa Bay's other explosive receiver, Chris Godwin, who has 81 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine scores. All those numbers topped Evans' totals on the year.

3. Tampa Bay defensive end Shaq Barrett leads the NFL with 15.5 sacks, but Bevell said it's really the whole defensive line that causes problems and allows Barrett to be successful. The Bucs rush five pretty consistently, according to Bevell, and that allows Barrett, Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul, William Gholston and Vita Vea to have a lot of one-on-one matchups throughout the course of the game.

4. Why are the Bucs the No. 3 offense in football? It starts with head coach Bruce Arians and quickly shifts over to quarterback Jameis Winston, according to Pasqualoni. Winston can make all the throws, and he isn't afraid to make any throw. Winston has 26 touchdown passes on the year, but also 23 interceptions. It's sometimes feast or famine with him, but more feast lately.

Related Links

5. Could the Lions move rookie wide receiver Travis Fulgham up from the practice squad to fill Jones' place? Bevell said Fulgham is still a work in progress, but sometimes the only way a player can take the next step is to get an opportunity.

6. One area Detroit's defense will have to be really strong against is in the screen game. The Bucs are one of the best screen teams in the NFL.

7. Running back Bo Scarbrough will have his work cut out for him this week against Tampa Bay's No. 1 rushing defense. The Bucs are allowing only 75.5 rushing yards per game, thanks to what Bevell describes as a great defensive front combined with linebackers who can run.

8. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels had his best game as a Lion last week in Minnesota, nearly doubling his previous best snap total and finishing with five tackles and three quarterback hurries. Pasqualoni said he's really started to see Daniels' technique improve the last few weeks, and that's translating to the field on Sunday.

9. Left tackle Taylor Decker has been playing pretty consistent football over the last month or so. Bevell said that's probably the best compliment an offensive lineman can receive is that he's playing consistent football at a high level. Decker's received a plus grade from Pro Football Focus in each of his last six games, allowing three sacks and five hurries over that span.

10. Don't be surprised if Amani Oruwariye is the starting cornerback opposite Darius Slay the rest of the way.

"Amani's technique, and fundamentals and his feel for the game is getting better and better," Pasqualoni said. "He'll keep getting better and he'll be a very, very good player as the years go by."

Related Content

news

Campbell announces joint practices, weighs in on 2022 schedule

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke with media ahead of rookie minicamp practice Saturday, and confirmed the team will be holding joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts this summer.

news

5 things to watch: Rookie minicamp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Lions begin rookie minicamp.

news

TWENTYMAN: A closer look at the Lions' undrafted rookie free agents

Tim Twentyman takes a closer look at the 12 undrafted rookie free agents the Detroit Lions have signed.

news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 2022 schedule

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 2022 schedule.

news

St. Brown focusing on the mental aspect of his game

Heading into his second NFL season, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is focusing on the mental aspect of his game.

news

Oruwariye loves Detroit, would be interested in signing extension with Lions

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He said he loves Detroit, and would be interested in re-signing with the Lions if the opportunity presents itself.

news

Lions see versatile rookie Josh Paschal playing multiple roles on defensive line

The Detroit Lions selected defensive end Josh Paschal in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft in part because of his versatility and ability to play multiple roles on their defensive line.

news

TWENTYMAN: How newly drafted players could fit into LB rotation

The Detroit Lions made some changes to the linebacker position this offseason, which could open the door for a couple of the newly drafted players.

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand following 2022 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2022 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions excited for Onwuzurike's potential in Year 2

Second-year defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike has worked hard to recover from injury, and DL coach Todd Wash is excited for his potential in the Lions' revamped defensive scheme.

news

Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2022 draft class

See what executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell thinks about the Detroit Lions' 2022 draft class.

Advertising