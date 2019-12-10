10 takeaways from Bevell & Pasqualoni

8. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels had his best game as a Lion last week in Minnesota, nearly doubling his previous best snap total and finishing with five tackles and three quarterback hurries. Pasqualoni said he's really started to see Daniels' technique improve the last few weeks, and that's translating to the field on Sunday.

9. Left tackle Taylor Decker has been playing pretty consistent football over the last month or so. Bevell said that's probably the best compliment an offensive lineman can receive is that he's playing consistent football at a high level. Decker's received a plus grade from Pro Football Focus in each of his last six games, allowing three sacks and five hurries over that span.

10. Don't be surprised if Amani Oruwariye is the starting cornerback opposite Darius Slay the rest of the way.