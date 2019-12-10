Lions sign DT Frank Herron to active roster from Miami Dolphins' practice squad

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed DT Frank Herron to the active roster from the Miami Dolphins' practice squad. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
In addition, the Lions announced that they have placed WR Marvin Jones Jr. on Reserve/Injured.
From 2018-19, Herron has been a practice squad member of the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. He originally entered the League in 2018 with New England as an undrafted rookie free agent out of LSU.