10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Where do injured Lions stand heading into MNF?

20man: I think this is a defense that's built an identity early on this year playing tough man coverage.

I thought they really showed the blue print of how to play Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and the Colts copied it to a tee last week in their win over KC.

Detroit is blitzing less than any team in the league, just a little more than 11 percent of the time. They trust their defensive line to disrupt the passer, and they play man coverage behind it. They have the corners and safeties to do it. I'd expect more of the same Monday in Green Bay.