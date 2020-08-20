10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How are the rookies looking so far?

20man: There have been three rookies who've stood out to me the first couple days.

I'll start with second-round running back D’Andre Swift, who has been almost un-coverable for the linebackers in pass drills. He's a smooth route runner and easily gains separation with his speed, quickness and suddenness. He's shown to be a patient runner too. So far the moment doesn't seem too big for him.

Third-round guard Jonah Jackson has fit right in with the first-team offense at right guard. He's held his own in pass-rush drills against the defensive linemen. He showed some athleticism Tuesday pulling around the left tackle and pancaking veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland in a rush drill. He's been good.