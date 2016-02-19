Zenner could see an increased workload in 2016

Feb 19, 2016 at 04:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Lions have parted ways with veteran running back Joique Bell, which means Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner are currently the top three backs heading into the 2015 season without any additions to the position via free agency or the draft this offseason.

Zenner in particular could see a considerable increase to his touches in the between the tackles and short yardage running role Bell was previously used in.

Zenner was limited to just four carries over the first four games of the season in 2015, but had 10 carries vs. Arizona Week 5 and was running well (5.0 average) vs. Chicago Week 6 before suffering broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung that required surgery and ended his season.

His season ended before Jim Bob Cooter took over the reigns of the offense, and the run game went from averaging less than 70.0 yards per game (69.6) the first half of the season to 97.3 yards over the last eight games.

"I'm very excited," Zenner said after the season when asked about Cooter's offense as it pertains to the run game. "I love the run game, obviously. I know even Jim Bob would say that he wants to run the ball even more, so I think we're going to get that rolling and that's the game plan right now."

Abdullah led the Lions in carries as a rookie with 143 and appears poised to have that workload increased with Bell no longer in the mix. Riddick is also expected to see more carries, but he's shown to be at his best so far catching passes and utilizing his quickness and soft hands out of the backfield in the passing game.

Zenner can see an increased role as a change-of-pace back if he wins the job in training camp. The Lions will likely add competition to the backfield this offseason.

There's a lot Zenner said he learned from an albeit brief rookie campaign that he'll take into his second season.

"The tempo of the game, the speed of the game, how special teams plays and how the run game feels and the differences between college and pro," Zenner said of lessons learned this past season.

"Just experience, really, is probably the biggest takeaway and getting the snaps I was able to get."

There is the potential those snaps see a significant uptick in 2016 and the three-time 2,000-yard rusher in college plays a bigger role in Detroit's backfield with Abdullah and Riddick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising