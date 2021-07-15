WynnBET designated as an official sportsbook & gaming partner of Detroit Lions

LAS VEGAS (July 15, 2021) – WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Thursday its first partnership with an NFL team through a multi-year sponsorship with the Detroit Lions. As part of the agreement, the Lions will designate WynnBET as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team and house the "WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field."
The WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field, set to open this season for fans 21+, will be WynnBET branded and located near section 222. Lions fans visiting the space will have access to brand ambassadors, live betting lines, and food and drinks as part of the overall WynnBET onsite experience (the space will also be open to major Ford Field events).
As part of the agreement, WynnBET will have access to significant digital and traditional media assets. Specifically, WynnBET will have visibility on the Lions' mobile app, social media accounts, preseason TV broadcast, regular-season pregame TV programming and in-game radio broadcasts.
WynnBET will be the presenting sponsor of a 'Free To Play' game on the Lions' mobile app. Prizes through the FTP game include trips to Wynn Las Vegas, Lions season-and single-game tickets, Lions shop credit and free bets within the WynnBET app.
In addition to in-stadium signage and hospitality opportunities, WynnBET will have a large presence outside of Ford Field on football gamedays, giving fans opportunities to win fun prizes during Lions Pride Plaza pre-game festivities (located on Brush Street outside of the stadium's Gate A entrance).
For more information, visit www.WynnBET.com.