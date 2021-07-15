WynnBET designated as an official sportsbook & gaming partner of Detroit Lions

LAS VEGAS (July 15, 2021) – WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Thursday its first partnership with an NFL team through a multi-year sponsorship with the Detroit Lions. As part of the agreement, the Lions will designate WynnBET as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team and house the "WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field."

The WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field, set to open this season for fans 21+, will be WynnBET branded and located near section 222. Lions fans visiting the space will have access to brand ambassadors, live betting lines, and food and drinks as part of the overall WynnBET onsite experience (the space will also be open to major Ford Field events).