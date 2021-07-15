WynnBET designated as an official sportsbook & gaming partner of Detroit Lions

Jul 15, 2021 at 08:50 AM

LAS VEGAS (July 15, 2021) – WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Thursday its first partnership with an NFL team through a multi-year sponsorship with the Detroit Lions. As part of the agreement, the Lions will designate WynnBET as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team and house the "WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field."

The WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field, set to open this season for fans 21+, will be WynnBET branded and located near section 222. Lions fans visiting the space will have access to brand ambassadors, live betting lines, and food and drinks as part of the overall WynnBET onsite experience (the space will also be open to major Ford Field events).

As part of the agreement, WynnBET will have access to significant digital and traditional media assets. Specifically, WynnBET will have visibility on the Lions' mobile app, social media accounts, preseason TV broadcast, regular-season pregame TV programming and in-game radio broadcasts.

wynnbet-in-article-image

WynnBET will be the presenting sponsor of a 'Free To Play' game on the Lions' mobile app. Prizes through the FTP game include trips to Wynn Las Vegas, Lions season-and single-game tickets, Lions shop credit and free bets within the WynnBET app.

In addition to in-stadium signage and hospitality opportunities, WynnBET will have a large presence outside of Ford Field on football gamedays, giving fans opportunities to win fun prizes during Lions Pride Plaza pre-game festivities (located on Brush Street outside of the stadium's Gate A entrance).

For more information, visit www.WynnBET.com.

Related Content

news

Lions announce full capacity at Ford Field for 2021 season

The Detroit Lions announced Monday plans to have Ford Field at full capacity for all regular season 2021 home games. The stadium was not open to the public in 2020.
news

Lions to welcome fans back to 2021 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

2021 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will open at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for a 15th-straight year beginning July 31.
news

Lions announce 2021 player personnel staff

Team also announces additions to Football Operations staff
news

2021 Detroit Lions rookie minicamp roster

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that the following players will participate in the team's 2021 Rookie Minicamp
news

Lions announce 2021 schedule

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday their 2021 regular season schedule that features a Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, their third MNF game at Lambeau Field in the past five seasons and a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears.
news

Lions sign OL Frank Ragnow to contract extension through 2026 season

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed OL Frank Ragnow to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Lions sign free agent TE Darren Fells

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed free agent TE Darren Fells.
news

Lions sign free agents LS Scott Daly and G Evan Heim

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed free agents LS Scott Daly and G Evan Heim.
news

Lions agree to terms with 13 undrafted rookie free agents

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with 13 undrafted rookie free agents.
news

Lions exercise fifth-year option for OL Frank Ragnow

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract of OL Frank Ragnow.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent S Dean Marlowe

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent S Dean Marlowe.
Advertising