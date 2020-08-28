Williams keeping his foot on the gas pedal after breakout season

"My mindset is not to take my foot off the gas pedal," Williams said. "To keep moving forward and working on things I know can help this team win and work on those things I've been lacking in the past.

"I think just staying on top of my game, keeping that drive, keeping that hunger to want to be a great defensive lineman and to help this team win."

Williams and veteran Danny Shelton are the two new defensive tackles in the middle of a revamped defense that looks very different from a season ago. Shelton is a run stuffer and Williams is more of a penetrator and disruptor. So far in camp, they've looked like they complement each other very well in the interior of Detroit's defensive front.