Williams keeping his foot on the gas pedal after breakout season

Aug 28, 2020 at 08:02 AM
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Defensive tackle Nick Williams finally got a chance to play extended reps for the first time in his career last year in Chicago, and the six-year veteran did not disappoint.

Williams played 531 snaps for the Bears last season, more than his previous five seasons combined, and recorded six sacks, including one against the Lions. Detroit took notice and signed him to a free-agent deal this offseason.

Through the first eight padded training camp practices in Detroit, it doesn't look like Williams has skipped a beat from his breakout performance from last year. He led Bears defensive linemen with 42 tackles, six sacks and five tackles for loss in 2019.

Williams has been the most disruptive player upfront for the Lions' defense so far in camp, both in one-on-one and team periods.

"My mindset is not to take my foot off the gas pedal," Williams said. "To keep moving forward and working on things I know can help this team win and work on those things I've been lacking in the past.

"I think just staying on top of my game, keeping that drive, keeping that hunger to want to be a great defensive lineman and to help this team win."

Williams and veteran Danny Shelton are the two new defensive tackles in the middle of a revamped defense that looks very different from a season ago. Shelton is a run stuffer and Williams is more of a penetrator and disruptor. So far in camp, they've looked like they complement each other very well in the interior of Detroit's defensive front.

The Lions are hoping they can affect the quarterback more upfront this season with a healthy Trey Flowers to begin the season, and with additions like Williams and linebackers Jamie Collins Sr. and Reggie Ragland.

Detroit Lions Training Camp practice: Aug. 27, 2020

View photos from practice during Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Aug. 27, 2020.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 30

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) Detroit Lions longsnapper Steve Wirtel (49) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 30

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) Detroit Lions longsnapper Steve Wirtel (49) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Arryn Siposs (2) Detroit Lions longsnapper Steve Wirtel (49) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 30

Detroit Lions punter Arryn Siposs (2) Detroit Lions longsnapper Steve Wirtel (49) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 30

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 30

xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 30

Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 30

xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 30

xx during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 30

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Wes Hills (36) Detroit Lions longsnapper Steve Wirtel (49) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
30 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Wes Hills (36) Detroit Lions longsnapper Steve Wirtel (49) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions

"They hungry for it," Williams said of the defensive line group the Lions have assembled this offseason. "We know the record. We know it's a pecking order in the NFC North and we're here to change that this year.

"They're very hungry, very well coached from Bo Davis and we're just ready to go out there and prove to the NFC and the black and blue division that we can play good football – and we can."

The Lions' defense will look very different when they host Williams' former Chicago teammates Week 1 in Detroit. For his part, Williams is set on proving he's not a one-year wonder and he can pick up in Detroit right where he left off in Chicago.

