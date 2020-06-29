Why being multiple on defense is so important to Patricia

"I'm really trying to find the best players we can," Patricia said. "It's not like we're going to have four linebackers, four of this and four of that. It might be a situation where we come out of this saying, 'These are our top 10 guys.' Now obviously it can't be eight defensive lineman and one linebacker, but you want to find out what are the best guys you have and then we'll fit the scheme around the best players. We're just trying to get the best players on the field we can."

It's for that reason Patricia has always said that being multiple is his driving philosophy on defense -- Multiple fronts, the ability to play three or four linebackers at any given time, using sub packages that utilize a third safety and being versatile in the secondary.

"The defensive competition is always interesting to me because sometimes it's not necessarily just head to head," Patricia explained. "Sometimes it's position against position. It could be intermixed from that standpoint, which is what also gives us the flexibility and multiplicity of our defense."