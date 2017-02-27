What they said: Lions at the 2016 NFL Combine

"I think the biggest challenge is going to be, though I did play some really good players in college, I'm going to see the best players I'm ever going to see every single week. There's no room for error. you can't have an off game or a couple of bad plays.

"As an offensive lineman, a couple of bad plays means a bad game. You have to be consistent. Playing against high level players, you have to execute at a high level and it's challenging."

On the best lineman he's faced:

"I would say Joey (Bosa) or Kahlil Mack (Buffalo in 2013 opener)."

On how much it helped going against Bosa in practice:

"That can't be understated. Getting to play against a guy like him or a guy like Noah Spence for two years and even Adolphus Washington, Michael Bennett, Johnathan Hankins or John Simon.

"Joey is an incredible player. He's really complete. He plays the run really well. He's strong. He's quick off the ball. He's good with his hands. He's such a complete player. If you do something wrong, he's going to expose you. He made me a lot better player."

On if he aspires to play right away:

"Absolutely. I don't think anybody would want to come in and be like, 'Oh, I'll ride the bench for a couple years.' I want to come in immediately. I want to be a starter. I don't want to just be a player that 'we can survive with him.'

"I want to provide value for a team and be an asset and not a guy who's kind of dead weight. That's a huge goal to have. It's going to be very difficult to do. It's something I'm going to pursue and chase and hopefully accomplish."

A'SHAWN ROBINSON, DT, ALABAMA