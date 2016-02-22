What they said: Lions at the 2015 NFL Combine

Guard Laken Tomlinson, Duke

On whether people have told him that he's too smart for football:

"I don't see how that could be a problem."

On what degree is film work is a part of his game:

"Oh a lot. I pick up a lot from watching film, especially with a defender, you want to know what technique or what body posture he tends to go to for certain stunts or blitzes. So filmwork is real important."

On whether the Lions have shown interest:

"Yes, I've talked to some people in the Lions."

On his introduction to football as a youth:

"When I first got to Chicago, I didn't know much about sports. I didn't know about basketball, football. But being introduced to American culture, eating a lot of the American food I gained a lot of weight. My mom urged me to go out and do a sport. The one my uncle recommended for me was American football."

Running back Ameer Abdullah, Nebraska

On what he's best at:

"I would just say lateral quickness, ability to put my foot on the ground, open-field elusiveness, running routes, couple of things." On who he patterns his game after:

"Right now I don't feel like I can pattern my game after anyone. Everyone is really good at that level. But a guy I really look up to is Warrick Dunn. He was a running back who I feel like he could take it the distance, he could catch the ball out of the backfield, a guy who was powerful between the tackles and off the field he was a first-team guy. That's a guy I look up to, Warrick Dunn."

On what kind of role he's shooting for:

"I never like to put myself just in a role. I like to be a guy who can play first down, second down, third down, but if a team drafts me and says, hey, this year, this is what we need you to do, yes sir, I'll do that."

On Reggie Bush:

"I think Reggie Bush is arguable the greatest college player. That's tough to compare me to Reggie Bush. I'm flattered, but, no, I don't think I'm Reggie Bush by any means."

Running back Zach Zenner, South Dakota State

On playing against FBS teams:

"I think that that has helped for sure because it's one thing to be good at FCS but people could have easily said how well will that translate to the next level or against. It wasn't against the stiffest competition, etc. There's a lot of different things you can say to to do well, to have good games and to have our coaches put together good games for those FBS games has been big.''

On fighting the perception that he played mostly against weaker competition:

"I think there's a little bit of that, yeah, and that's natural just because it is FCS. There's a reason it's FCS. We're not in the same division. Is it closer than it has been? I think so, than in the past as far as talent difference. But there's a difference for a reason.''

On which schools recruited him out of high school:

"As far as schools? Believe it or not, South Dakota State was my only Division I offer. The Gophers recruited me briefly but it was not, I don't know how to describe it, I didn't really consider it a very serious recruiting by them towards me. I had a couple of different walk-on offers to other Division I-AA school and then Division II scholarships. North Dakota State was going to offer me a walk-on spot. University of North Dakota might have as well. And then Division II scholarships."

Fullback Michael Burton, Rutgers

On being evaluated at the Combine:

"I love it, I really love being evaluated. I really do. For people to point out your strengths and weaknesses helps you get better and that's what going on right here. I really enjoy it. To be invited to such a prestigious event I have no complaints about it, I'm going to do what they ask me to do. So far it's been awesome."

On the role of a fullback in the NFL:

"Teams that don't necessarily use the traditional fullback or heavy sets in their offense, you have to be a versatile guy, play special teams. That's something I played at Rutgers, I have a lot of experience doing it, and something I'm going to continue to have to have to get to this next level."

On going from being a college walk-on to receiving an invite to the Combine:

"Coming out of high school I was lightly recruited on the Division I level, but I felt like I could definitely play Division I and Rutgers gave me the opportunity to walk on and I took it without a doubt. I fell in love with the facilities and the relationships I built with the players and coaches. I redshirted my freshman year and started playing the next year, after that I earned a scholarship and was named captain as a senior. It's been awesome, a great ride, and I'm having a very enjoyable time doing this."

On his path to the NFL

"Absolutely. I faced my adversity, I've been through it, I know what works. I knew going into Rutgers I could play at that level with those caliber players and thankfully Rutgers gave me the opportunity to do so. I took it and worked hard every single day and stayed focused."

Tackle Corey Robinson, South Carolina

On what sets him apart from other tackles:

"I think my size definitely sets me apart. That's what everybody always says. I think I'm a good run blocker. I move people off the line and create holes. I think I'm a smart player. I can adjust during plays and recognize schemes and pick up blitzes and stuff. I think those are some of the things that set me apart."

On switching from DL to OL:

"It was hard to tell (about position switch) when I was having fun on defense, but I just wanted to be on the field. It didn't matter to me what position I was in. I just wanted to be on the field hitting somebody."