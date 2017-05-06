WEEK IN REVIEW: Veterans ready for rookies to join them

"The things we've kind of done this offseason, with the draft and the guys we picked up, it makes us excited," defensive tackle Haloti Ngata said Thursday. "Especially with the young draft picks – the linebackers and the DBs.

"It'll be a lot of fun to see how they can help us. We'll see how some of the guys we picked up on the defensive line – we'll see what we can do this year."

The veterans also understand the transition these rookies are in for, having gone through the same things theirselves once. Safety Glover Quin actually started his NFL career as a cornerback, so he can relate to the incoming rookie corners -- Teez Tabor and Jamal Agnew -- in particular.

"It's difficult," Quin said. "For one, you're trying to obviously understand the scheme, and on top of that you're having to cover the fastest, best athletes on the field in some of these wide receivers. It's definitely tough."

2017 DRAFT ANALYSIS

