WEEK IN REVIEW: Stafford rolling as Lions look to keep it going in Oakland

RAIDERS RETURN HOME

This week's opponent, the Oakland Raiders, are returning home after a five-game stretch on the road. Sunday's matchup against the Lions will be the Raiders' first time playing in their home stadium since Week 2.

"The league did what they did with the schedule, and for the most part we did really well sticking it out and hanging in there," Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner told raiders.com.

"Nobody expected for us to be 3-4 right now, I mean, I'm pretty sure everybody laughed at us, and thought we would win zero games, but we're going to keep going. Ain't no love lost. We still believe, we still (have) hope. We're going to be good."

The Raiders present a lot of challenges for the Lions, including another talented running back in the rookie Josh Jacobs. Jacobs has rushed for 620 yards and a 5.0-yard average per carry in the first seven games.

"He's a tough, strong, explosive runner," Patricia said. "It's another really good run game. Every week we see this stuff. A little different of a run game maybe than what we saw last week from a scheme standpoint, but as far as production, very productive

"He's going to bring it to the tackler. He's not going to wait to be tackled."