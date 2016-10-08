WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions to start season's second quarter vs. Eagles

After leading the team in receptions the last two years, his production has fallen off considerably. Lions coaches aren't worried, and expect him to turn it around rather quickly.

"What do I expect his role to be? No different than what it's been. Golden is a starter for us and we anticipate Golden to play well," Caldwell said.

"He's still an integral part of what we do. He is still a guy that I think you can anticipate that you'll see that things are going to turn around for him. He's a very, very capable guy, and he'll do well."

According to Tate, his struggles so far this season have been "between his ears," and he just wants to get back on track.

"Trust in my ability," Tate said. "Get back on track and be the person you guys (media) like to write about. Be the person this team needs to win games. And I believe I can do that and will do that."