WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions to start season's second quarter vs. Eagles

Oct 08, 2016 at 12:00 AM

The first quarter of the 2016 season is in the books, and the Lions aren't entirely pleased with how it went.

"I know we need to get better in a whole lot of areas, that's for sure," head coach Jim Caldwell said Monday.

"We've got to make certain that we get our guys in position to play a little bit better than we've been playing because we've been so inconsistent."

The good news is, there's a lot of football left, but any turnaround needs to start Sunday against the Eagles in the first of three straight home games.

EYE ON THE EAGLES
The Lions' Sunday opponent is an undefeated Eagles team featuring rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz has shown a maturity far beyond his years so far for Philadelphia.

"I think it's all those intangible things, the things you don't see," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday in a conference-call interview. "His leadership ability, the way he prepares, the way he studies. Those are all things we saw back in April, and that just gave us the confidence going forward, that after we made the Sam Bradford trade to Minnesota that, 'Hey, it's time to go.

"The future is now. I kept saying all along and throughout camp that I was OK with Carson being the number three and let him learn. Let him learn the city of Philadelphia. Let him learn the media. Let him see a veteran quarterback in Sam Bradford and see how he leads."

For Mike O'Hara's full scouting report on the Eagles, click here.

TATE'S TOUCHES
A big question through the first four weeks of the season has been: What's up with wide receiver Golden Tate?

After leading the team in receptions the last two years, his production has fallen off considerably. Lions coaches aren't worried, and expect him to turn it around rather quickly.

"What do I expect his role to be? No different than what it's been. Golden is a starter for us and we anticipate Golden to play well," Caldwell said.

"He's still an integral part of what we do. He is still a guy that I think you can anticipate that you'll see that things are going to turn around for him. He's a very, very capable guy, and he'll do well."

According to Tate, his struggles so far this season have been "between his ears," and he just wants to get back on track.

"Trust in my ability," Tate said. "Get back on track and be the person you guys (media) like to write about. Be the person this team needs to win games. And I believe I can do that and will do that."

TRANSACTIONS
The Lions announced Tuesday that they were awarded defensive end Armonty Bryant via waivers. Bryant, who spent the last three years with the Cleveland Browns, is ready to contribute in Detroit.

"It's a great feeling to be wanted and to be able to play in the NFL and contribute to someone," Bryant said Wednesday before his first practice with the Lions.

"It's a great opportunity just to be here and contribute to this team."

Other transactions this week included:

  • 10/4: Lions sign TE Clay Harbor, release TE Orson Charles
  • 10/6: Lions sign free agent OL Brian Mihalik

INJURY REPORT

The Lions will be without at least three starters Sunday as defensive end Ziggy Ansah, linebacker DeAndre Levy and tight end Eric Ebron have already been ruled out.

For the full Lions-Eagles injury report, click here.

OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS:



