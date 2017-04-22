WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions start offseason workouts, release 2017 schedule

Tulloch wanted to make his announcement with the Lions because of his connection not only to the organization, but to the city of Detroit and its people.

"My heart is here in Detroit," Tulloch said. "I know how much these guys put in to their craft, and how much they mean to me. To be able to come back here means a lot to me.

"I love Detroit a lot. Not just the organization, but the community."

Tulloch plans to continue his community efforts with his organization (Operation 55) after retirement.

