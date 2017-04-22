 Skip to main content
WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions start offseason workouts, release 2017 schedule

Apr 22, 2017 at 01:21 AM

The Lions reported back to Allen Park Monday for the start of the offseason training program.

"The good thing about our job is, every year is a new start, a new opportunity, new goals," wide receiver Golden Tate told reporters Tuesday. "The big thing is a fresh start. Forget about last year. Try to do something even better.

"For me, I kind of got tired of hanging out and golfing, casually working out.

"I'm ready for the structure, being around the guys, building the camaraderie and really getting to hang out with the guys."

For quarterback Matthew Stafford, the offseason break allowed him to rest his injured finger.

"It just needed rest," Stafford said Tuesday. "No surgery or procedure or anything like that. It feels good. Threw a little today. It feels fine.

"I've been throwing for probably a month, month and a half now. It took until after the Super Bowl until it started feeling better."

With the finger healed, Stafford said he's ready to go for the 2017 season.

Check out all of the best photos & highlights from the Lions first week back:

2017 SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED
The Lions 2017 NFL schedule is finally here! It features five nationally-televised games, including the annual Thanksgiving Day matchup.

In addition to the regular-season schedule, the Lions also announced dates and times for their preseason matchups, with an added bonus. The Lions will be participating in joint training camp practices with the Colts prior to the teams' Week 1 preseason game.

STEPHEN TULLOCH RETIRES
Former Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch announced his retirement from the NFL Thursday in a press conference at the team's training facility.

Tulloch wanted to make his announcement with the Lions because of his connection not only to the organization, but to the city of Detroit and its people.

"My heart is here in Detroit," Tulloch said. "I know how much these guys put in to their craft, and how much they mean to me. To be able to come back here means a lot to me.

"I love Detroit a lot. Not just the organization, but the community."

Tulloch plans to continue his community efforts with his organization (Operation 55) after retirement.

DRAFT PREVIEW
Mike O'Hara wrapped up his draft preview series this week. Read the position by position breakdowns below:

MEET THE PROSPECT
Get to know some of the top players entering the draft with Tim Twentyman's Meet the Prospect series. Each week Tim will take a look at three prospects who could make sense for the Lions at 21.

Check out this week's prospects below:

OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS:

Last 21 players drafted 21st overall

View photos of the last 21 players selected with the 21st overall pick in the NFL Draft.

