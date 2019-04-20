WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions report for offseason training, announce 2019 schedule

Lions players reported back to Allen Park Monday for the start of the offseason training program.
This will be the team's second offseason under head coach Matt Patricia, so everyone has a better idea of what to expect.
"I think there's not a lot of gray area in that situation," offensive lineman Graham Glasgow said Tuesday. "The expectations are known. They expectations are set. I think it's up to us as players to meet those expectations and to take the coaching and make sure we can kind of take the team to the next level."
The offense will be learning a new scheme under coordinator Darrell Bevell, while the defense is looking forward to year two in Patricia's scheme.
"I'm excited just being in the second year of the defense, understanding it more, knowing what's expected of us as individuals and a unit overall," linebacker Devon Kennard said.
"It's just exciting to be able to build upon that. Just knowing the defense is going to help us a ton. Our starting point is going to be further ahead than it was a year ago."
The defense is also excited to hit the field with their new teammates, including defense end Trey Flowers.
"Being able to watch him and see how he dominated throughout the season and see what kind of player he is, I'm really excited to have him on the team and on the unit," linebacker Jarrad Davis said.
"Really just pick his brain to see what they did well. See what we can bring over here and help us out. Honestly, it's just nothing but excitement to be working with him."
View photos of the defense and special teams' first workout of the 2019 voluntary offseason program.
LIONS ANNOUNCE 2019 SCHEDULE
The Lions announced their 2019 schedule Wednesday evening, featuring two nationally-televised games -- Week 6 at Green Bay for Monday Night Football and Week 13 vs. the Bears at home for the annual Thanksgiving Day game.
Check out all things schedule related below:
2019 NFL DRAFT PREVIEW
The 2019 NFL Draft is less than a week away. General manager Bob Quinn and his staff are busy putting the final touches on the Lions' draft board.
"This process is year-long for us," Quinn said at his annual pre-draft press conference Thursday. "We've evaluated, I think it's close to around 1,800 players to start to kind of wiggle it down to what our final board looks like. So, it's a long, exhaustive process that takes everybody in this building."
While we haven't quite covered 1,800 players on Detroitlions.com, Mike O'Hara has been breaking down the top eight prospects at each position for his draft preview series. See who made the lists below:
OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEM
- Watch as Lions Legend Herman Moore and Roary help Jocelyn Benson from the Secretary of State unveil new Lions-branded license plates.