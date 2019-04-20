WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions report for offseason training, announce 2019 schedule

Lions players reported back to Allen Park Monday for the start of the offseason training program.

This will be the team's second offseason under head coach Matt Patricia, so everyone has a better idea of what to expect.

"I think there's not a lot of gray area in that situation," offensive lineman Graham Glasgow said Tuesday. "The expectations are known. They expectations are set. I think it's up to us as players to meet those expectations and to take the coaching and make sure we can kind of take the team to the next level."

The offense will be learning a new scheme under coordinator Darrell Bevell, while the defense is looking forward to year two in Patricia's scheme.

"I'm excited just being in the second year of the defense, understanding it more, knowing what's expected of us as individuals and a unit overall," linebacker Devon Kennard said.

"It's just exciting to be able to build upon that. Just knowing the defense is going to help us a ton. Our starting point is going to be further ahead than it was a year ago."

The defense is also excited to hit the field with their new teammates, including defense end Trey Flowers.

"Being able to watch him and see how he dominated throughout the season and see what kind of player he is, I'm really excited to have him on the team and on the unit," linebacker Jarrad Davis said.