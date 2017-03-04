WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions news out of Indianapolis

"I think what separates me is I can do it all," Cook said Thursday in his media session with reporters. "I can stay on the field all three downs. I'm just a do-it-all back and I feel like I am the best back in this class."

Cook and Fournette are most likely first-round prospects, but there is talent to be had in later rounds as well. Toledo running back Kareem Hunt's ability to hang onto the football could make a big impression on NFL scouts.

"Honestly, I just take care of the ball," Hunt said. "I don't like having anything taken from me. I'm not going to let anybody take the ball from me, or anything important to me.

"The football's important to me. You can't gain the yards you want without the ball. If I fumble on first down, that's two other downs where I could have gotten the ball, and I'm missing out on an opportunity."

The Lions could also look outside of the Combine for help at running back as well. Quinn told reporters he isn't ruling out Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who wasn't invited to the Combine for off-the-field issues.

"We're going to leave the door open on Joe," Quinn said. "We come here to see the best college football players. So there's 330, 340-some odd players here. Him not being here, because of those issues, personally I don't think that's real fair because we have a lot of investigation that we want to do on him and to get him in one spot for all the teams would have been great."