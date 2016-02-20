WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions make roster moves

General manager Bob Quinn is getting his roster ready for the upcoming free agency period and NFL Draft.

This week the team parted ways with two veteran players: Running back Joique Bell and defensive tackle C.J. Wilson.

There will be plenty of opportunities to add depth to both positions in the coming months, but some players on the current roster could see increased roles as well.

In addition to those two roster moves, veteran cornerback Rashean Mathis announced his retirement this week.