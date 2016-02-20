Week In Review

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions make roster moves

Feb 20, 2016 at 12:00 AM

General manager Bob Quinn is getting his roster ready for the upcoming free agency period and NFL Draft.

This week the team parted ways with two veteran players: Running back Joique Bell and defensive tackle C.J. Wilson.

There will be plenty of opportunities to add depth to both positions in the coming months, but some players on the current roster could see increased roles as well.

In addition to those two roster moves, veteran cornerback Rashean Mathis announced his retirement this week.

Watch his full statement in an exclusive interview with Tori Petry:

COMBINE PREVIEW

Tim Twentyman's Combine Preview series wrapped up on Detroitlions.com this week. Recap all the players to watch:

BEST DRAFT PICKS 1-32

From the first pick to the 32nd, the Lions have drafted in almost all of the 32 spots as the current first round of the NFL draft is comprised.

This week Mike O'Hara took a look at the best draft pick from each spot, 1-32. Check out his selections in the two-part segment below:

OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS:

