WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions make roster moves

General manager Bob Quinn is getting his roster ready for the upcoming free agency period and NFL Draft.
This week the team parted ways with two veteran players: Running back Joique Bell and defensive tackle C.J. Wilson.
There will be plenty of opportunities to add depth to both positions in the coming months, but some players on the current roster could see increased roles as well.
In addition to those two roster moves, veteran cornerback Rashean Mathis announced his retirement this week.
Watch his full statement in an exclusive interview with Tori Petry:
COMBINE PREVIEW
Tim Twentyman's Combine Preview series wrapped up on Detroitlions.com this week. Recap all the players to watch:
BEST DRAFT PICKS 1-32
From the first pick to the 32nd, the Lions have drafted in almost all of the 32 spots as the current first round of the NFL draft is comprised.
This week Mike O'Hara took a look at the best draft pick from each spot, 1-32. Check out his selections in the two-part segment below:
OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS:
- The Lions hired Brian Callahan to be their new quarterbacks coach.
- Watch as Tori Petry takes you through the Lions' top 10 defensive plays and top five rookie plays of the 2015 season.
- View photos of Lions swapping jerseys with opponents during the 2015 season.
- Find out what team president Rod Wood has to say about Calvin Johnson's future, alternate uniforms and more.
- Get an inside look into the gameday experience with the best of Glover Quin mic'd up from the 2015 season.
- Ten years after retirement, former Lion Luther Elliss has just completed his first season as chaplain of the Denver Broncos.