WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions announce preseason opponents

The countdown to the 2019 schedule release is on, as the Lions announced their preseason opponents Tuesday afternoon.
The Lions will start the preseason at home against the New England Patriots (August 8-12), then hit the road Week 2 to play the Houston Texans (August 15-19).
Week 3 features a home game vs. the Buffalo Bills that will be nationally televised on CBS August 23, 8 p.m. ET.
The Lions will wrap up the preseason on the road against the Cleveland Browns (August 29-30).
Full dates and times for the Lions preseason games will be announced at a later date.
MEET THE PROSPECT
Each week on Detroitlions.com, Tim Twentyman will be taking a closer look at three draft prospects that could interest the Lions. Check out this week's below:
OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS
- The Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed free agent quarterback Tom Savage.
- Tim Twentyman takes a look at the Lions' top 5 positions of need heading into the 2019 NFL Draft.
- After releasing his latest mock draft, ESPN analyst Todd McShay spoke to reporters via conference call. Check out the highlights from that call.