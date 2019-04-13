Week In Review

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions announce preseason opponents

Apr 13, 2019 at 08:13 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/selengowski-icon-111414.jpg
Lindsay Miller

Managing Editor

The countdown to the 2019 schedule release is on, as the Lions announced their preseason opponents Tuesday afternoon.

The Lions will start the preseason at home against the New England Patriots (August 8-12), then hit the road Week 2 to play the Houston Texans (August 15-19).

Week 3 features a home game vs. the Buffalo Bills that will be nationally televised on CBS August 23, 8 p.m. ET.

The Lions will wrap up the preseason on the road against the Cleveland Browns (August 29-30).

Full dates and times for the Lions preseason games will be announced at a later date.

MEET THE PROSPECT

Each week on Detroitlions.com, Tim Twentyman will be taking a closer look at three draft prospects that could interest the Lions. Check out this week's below:

Meet the Prospect: Noah Fant

View photos of NFL prospect Noah Fant.

Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates in front of Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen, rear, after catching a 43-yard pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates in front of Northern Iowa defensive back A.J. Allen, rear, after catching a 43-yard pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Noah Fant during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March. 2, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
2 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March. 2, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March. 2, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
5 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March. 2, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a passing drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March. 2, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
6 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a passing drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March. 2, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches the ball during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
7 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches the ball during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Portrait of Iowa tight end Noah Fant at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
8 / 25

Portrait of Iowa tight end Noah Fant at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2019
Iowa tight end Noah Fant gets measured during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant gets measured during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant gestures after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in Iowa City. Fant says he's leaving school early to enter the NFL draft. Fant announced on his Instagram page on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, that he intends to forego his final season of eligibility to turn pro. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
10 / 25

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Iowa tight end Noah Fant gestures after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in Iowa City. Fant says he's leaving school early to enter the NFL draft. Fant announced on his Instagram page on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, that he intends to forego his final season of eligibility to turn pro. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
12 / 25

Iowa's Noah Fant (87) runs the ball after making a reception as Illinois' Cameron Watkins (31) attempts the tackle in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

Holly Hart/Copyright ASSOCIATED PRESS 2018
Iowa tight end Noah Fant participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
13 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
14 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March. 2, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
15 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March. 2, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
16 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March. 2, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
17 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, March. 2, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
18 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs up field after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
20 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs up field after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) crashes into the end zone after scoring off a pass reception while being covered by Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
22 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) crashes into the end zone after scoring off a pass reception while being covered by Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end Noah Fant warms-up during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
23 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant warms-up during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, tries to out run Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
24 / 25

Iowa tight end Noah Fant, left, tries to out run Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa wide receiver Noah Fant in the first half of a NCAA college football game between Illinois and Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
25 / 25

Iowa wide receiver Noah Fant in the first half of a NCAA college football game between Illinois and Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

Holly Hart/Copyright ASSOCIATED PRESS 2018
OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS

