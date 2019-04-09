5 takeaways from Todd McShay's conference call

The NFL Draft in Nashville is a little more than two weeks away, which means the national draft analysts are busy putting together their final mock drafts, taking part in national conference calls and prepping for their television coverage of the three-day draft.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took part in a conference call Tuesday, and touched on a number of different subjects pertaining to the Detroit Lions and the draft in general.

Here are five takeaways from McShay's conference call:

1. McShay released his three-round mock for every team. For Detroit, he has them selecting Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson at No. 8, Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson in the second round (No. 43), and Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler with their third pick (No. 88).

"Detroit fans might feel the hairs on the backs of their necks stand up when they see a first-round tight end after Eric Ebron and Brandon Pettigrew didn't quite work out, but Hockenson's rare combination of size, speed and athleticism should make him an immediate high-impact weapon for Matthew Stafford," McShay said. "The off-the-charts collegiate production of Ferguson (FBS-high 17.5 sacks in 2018) addresses the glaring need of an effective edge rusher, and Butler provides a bit of a vertical threat."

McShay thinks the drop off after the top three tight ends – Hockenson, Noah Fant (Iowa) and Irv Smith Jr. (Alabama) – is more significant than the drop off along the defensive line after the top-tier players. That played into McShay's selection of Hockenson, knowing the Lions need to add a young tight end to their group who can make an impact.