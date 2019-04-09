5 takeaways from Todd McShay's conference call

Apr 09, 2019 at 12:54 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The NFL Draft in Nashville is a little more than two weeks away, which means the national draft analysts are busy putting together their final mock drafts, taking part in national conference calls and prepping for their television coverage of the three-day draft.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took part in a conference call Tuesday, and touched on a number of different subjects pertaining to the Detroit Lions and the draft in general.

Here are five takeaways from McShay's conference call:

1. McShay released his three-round mock for every team. For Detroit, he has them selecting Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson at No. 8, Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson in the second round (No. 43), and Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler with their third pick (No. 88).

"Detroit fans might feel the hairs on the backs of their necks stand up when they see a first-round tight end after Eric Ebron and Brandon Pettigrew didn't quite work out, but Hockenson's rare combination of size, speed and athleticism should make him an immediate high-impact weapon for Matthew Stafford," McShay said. "The off-the-charts collegiate production of Ferguson (FBS-high 17.5 sacks in 2018) addresses the glaring need of an effective edge rusher, and Butler provides a bit of a vertical threat."

McShay thinks the drop off after the top three tight ends – Hockenson, Noah Fant (Iowa) and Irv Smith Jr. (Alabama) – is more significant than the drop off along the defensive line after the top-tier players. That played into McShay's selection of Hockenson, knowing the Lions need to add a young tight end to their group who can make an impact.

The depth along the defensive line, according to McShay, is much better in round two than that of the tight end position. In fact, McShay said the fourth best tight end in this group has a third-round grade from him. He listed five to six defensive linemen with true late first to second-round grades.

Meet the Prospect: T.J. Hockenson

View photos of NFL prospect T.J. Hockenson.

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
1 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
4 / 25

Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

Holly Hart/Copyright ASSOCIATED PRESS 2018
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson catches a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, in Iowa City, Iowa. Hockenson is leaving school early for the NFL. The Hawkeyes announced on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, that Hockenson, a redshirt sophomore, will join teammates Noah Fant, Anthony Nelson and Amani Hooker as early entrees in the draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
5 / 25

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson catches a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, in Iowa City, Iowa. Hockenson is leaving school early for the NFL. The Hawkeyes announced on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, that Hockenson, a redshirt sophomore, will join teammates Noah Fant, Anthony Nelson and Amani Hooker as early entrees in the draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
7 / 25

Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
8 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
9 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
10 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, center, catches a 10-yard touchdown pass between Ohio State defenders Jordan Fuller, left, and Denzel Ward, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, center, catches a 10-yard touchdown pass between Ohio State defenders Jordan Fuller, left, and Denzel Ward, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
13 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
15 / 25

Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Jim Young/JIM YOUNG
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson warms-up during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
16 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson warms-up during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern defensive back Travis Jack Whillock (7) after making a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
17 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern defensive back Travis Jack Whillock (7) after making a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson warms-up during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
18 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson warms-up during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs from Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster, left, after making a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
19 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs from Northern Illinois safety Trayshon Foster, left, after making a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tripped up by Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan (29) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
20 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tripped up by Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan (29) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
21 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) leaps over Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane after making a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
22 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) leaps over Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane after making a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The ball flies toward Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
23 / 25

The ball flies toward Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, right, is tackled by Illinois defensive back Bennett Williams, left, after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 45-16. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
24 / 25

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, right, is tackled by Illinois defensive back Bennett Williams, left, after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 45-16. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose, center, and defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
25 / 25

Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose, center, and defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Is Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver a risky pick because of his lack of production this past season?

Oliver played in eight games due to injury and saw his tackles, tackles for loss and sack numbers decrease as a junior vs. his numbers as a true freshman and sophomore.

"I get what you're saying in terms of the production and the way he finished," McShay said. "I also think he could have been used differently and more effectively. I think playing at nose tackle really kind of limited him. I think he's a three technique (defensive tackle), meaning get him on the outside shoulder of the guard and let him explode up the field and let him do what he does best, which is go chase and make plays on the move. That's who he is.

"He's not Aaron Donald. I know the comparison is made a lot. There are similarities there in terms of the size, speed and the explosiveness. Donald was always just a natural finisher as a pass rusher. If (Oliver) is developed properly, he's got a chance to be one of the two or three best players in this draft."

3. When looking at this cornerback class, and there's an argument for cornerback being a need for the Lions, McShay sees Byron Murphy (Washington), Greedy Williams (LSU) and DeAndre Baker (Georgia) as first-round picks.

What if the Lions are looking to fill that spot with their second-round pick (No. 43)? Who could be in the conversation there? McShay listed four: Rock Ya-Sin (Temple), Justin Layne (Michigan State), Trayvon Mullen (Clemson) and David Long (Michigan).

4. McShay described this offensive tackle class as "solid," but said the interior linemen class is "really good." That could be good news for the Lions, who might be looking to add a young player into the mix for their open right guard spot.

5. McShay lists the top three quarterbacks in this class as Kyler Murray (Oklahoma), Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State) and Drew Lock (Missouri). They are locks in the first round, and players he thinks can make immediate impacts in the right situation.

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 27-17 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell talks roster decisions, Boyle injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 27-17 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Colts

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 27-17 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Colts

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Friday's Lions-Colts preseason finale.
news

7 takeaways from OC Anthony Lynn's media session

Catch up on all the news from Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn's media session.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 25 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

7 takeaways from DC Aaron Glenn's media session

Catch up on all the news from Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's media session.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 24 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

NOTEBOOK: Rookie Parker taking first-team reps at nickel corner

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback AJ Parker's opportunity, the battle for the third tight end spot and more.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 23 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

TWENTYMAN: Why final week of preseason is important for roster battles

A few position battles for roster spots are coming down to the wire, so this final week of the preseason will be very important.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 26-20 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Advertising