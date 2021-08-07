Vaitai ready to bounce back after injury-plagued first year in Detroit

He was never able to perform at the level expected of him. It wasn't until spring that the foot stopped bothering him, Vaitai said after Friday's training camp practice.

"Obviously, it was unfortunate last year," he said. "I tried to give it my all last year. I tried to help the team win. It's one of those things. I pushed through, paid the price. It was hard."

The Lions have settled on a five-man unit that has the potential of making their offensive line one of the NFL's top units.

Left tackle Taylor Decker, left guard Jonah Jackson and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow are veteran holdover starters.

Rookie Penei Sewell also is learning a new position in a switch to right tackle from left tackle, where he played at Oregon.