TWENTYMAN: Signing Marvin Jones a good start for Lions

In Jones, the Lions have acquired a player with good size (6-2, 198) and speed (4.46) who should fit right into Jim Bob Cooter's offense here in Detroit.

Cooter's offense is based on getting the ball out of quarterback Matthew Stafford's hands, and allowing receivers to make plays after the catch.

Golden Tate is a perfect example of that. He led the league by breaking or avoiding 30 tackles last season, per Pro Football Focus stats.

Jones ranked in the Top 16 in that category with 12, but his size and speed will also allow him to make some plays down the field. He can be a dual threat in Cooter's scheme.

Quinn said both in his introductory press conference and at the Combine that he values versatility among his players. Jones offers that from the receiver position.