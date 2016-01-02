TWENTYMAN: Lions promote Kerry Hyder

Jan 02, 2016 at 08:01 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Lions have called in reinforcements upfront on defense.

With starting defensive end Jason Jones doubtful to play Sunday in Chicago because of a neck injury, the Lions have promoted Kerry Hyder from their practice squad.

Hyder gives the Lions some versatility in that he can play both inside and outside. He's in his second season out of Texas Tech after spending last season on the New York Jets' practice squad after going undrafted.

He recovered three fumbles in the Lions' final preseason game vs. Buffalo, but it wasn't enough to get him on the initial 53-man roster to start the year. He was part of the Lions' final cuts, but was signed to the team's 10-man practice squad the next day.

Jones' unlikelihood to play means the Lions are left with just three healthy defensive ends -- Ziggy Ansah, Devin Taylor and Darryl Tapp -- who have seen significant playing time this season.

The team opted to bring up Hyder instead of defensive end Larry Webster, the team's fourth-round pick last season, who is also on the practice squad.

To make room for Hyder, the Lions placed center Travis Swanson on injured reserve. The Lions already ruled Swanson out on Friday's injury report as he's dealing with a shoulder injury. Veteran Manny Ramirez will get the start at center.

