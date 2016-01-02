TWENTYMAN: Lions promote Kerry Hyder

Hyder gives the Lions some versatility in that he can play both inside and outside. He's in his second season out of Texas Tech after spending last season on the New York Jets' practice squad after going undrafted.

He recovered three fumbles in the Lions' final preseason game vs. Buffalo, but it wasn't enough to get him on the initial 53-man roster to start the year. He was part of the Lions' final cuts, but was signed to the team's 10-man practice squad the next day.

Jones' unlikelihood to play means the Lions are left with just three healthy defensive ends -- Ziggy Ansah, Devin Taylor and Darryl Tapp -- who have seen significant playing time this season.

The team opted to bring up Hyder instead of defensive end Larry Webster, the team's fourth-round pick last season, who is also on the practice squad.