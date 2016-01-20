TWENTYMAN: Lions let strength staff go

New general manager Bob Quinn is continuing his thorough evaluation of the football operations in Allen Park and has decided to reshape the team's strength and conditioning staff.

The team informed coordinator of physical development, Jason Arapoff, and assistant strength coach Ted Rath that the team is going in another direction, per league sources.

The team has not yet confirmed any changes to the coaching staff.

Arapoff spent the last 15 seasons with the Lions after joining the team as a strength and conditioning coach in 2001. He was promoted to his most recent role in 2006. He spent 13 years with the Redskins before joining the Lions.

Rath joined the Lions in 2009 after spending three years in the strength and conditioning department at Toledo.