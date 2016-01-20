TWENTYMAN: Lions let strength staff go

Jan 20, 2016 at 07:49 AM
New general manager Bob Quinn is continuing his thorough evaluation of the football operations in Allen Park and has decided to reshape the team's strength and conditioning staff.

The team informed coordinator of physical development, Jason Arapoff, and assistant strength coach Ted Rath that the team is going in another direction, per league sources.

The team has not yet confirmed any changes to the coaching staff.

Arapoff spent the last 15 seasons with the Lions after joining the team as a strength and conditioning coach in 2001. He was promoted to his most recent role in 2006. He spent 13 years with the Redskins before joining the Lions.

Rath joined the Lions in 2009 after spending three years in the strength and conditioning department at Toledo.

Other changes Quinn has made since being hired as GM last Monday include the hiring of Kyle O'Brien to be his new director of player personnel and letting go senior personnel executive Scott McEwen.

