TWENTYMAN: Lions hire Kevin Anderson

The Detroit Lions have a new head of their football operations department.
The team hired former New England Patriots director of player development Kevin Anderson to be their new chief of staff and assistant to the general manager. He'll report directly to GM Bob Quinn.
Anderson spent the last 10 years in the Patriots football operations department and the last five as the director of player development.
According to his bio on Patriots.com, Anderson's main focus was to assist athletes with their transition into the NFL, and provide support both during and following their careers. His other duties included coordinating several logistical aspects of minicamp, training camp and team travel.
He has a degree in marketing and management from Indiana University.
The Lions let go former vice president of football operations Cedric Saunders last week, as Quinn wanted a new direction for his football operations department.