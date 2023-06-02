Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 50: Steve Oliver & Halapoulivaati Vaitai on Lions' offensive line room

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by two members of the Detroit Lions' offensive line group. First, assistant offensive line coach Steve Oliver hops on the podcast to discuss coaching alongside Hank Fraley, his college football career at San Diego, the importance of Frank Ragnow to the Lions' success on offense, what he's seen from rookie Colby Sorsdal and more. After wrapping up with Steve Oliver, Tim sits down with Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai. The two discuss Big V's season-ending injury in 2022, his road back to participating in OTAs, his contemplation of retirement, Penei Sewell's development and more. Check back next week for more coverage from the Lions' offseason program.