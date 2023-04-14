Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 44: Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons, sign Marvin Jones Jr.

Apr 14, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by DetroitLions.com's Mike O'Hara to discuss the Lions trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The two break down the trade itself, what the move means for the Lions' secondary moving forward, how having the extra cap space may impact the rest of the offseason and more. After talking through whether the Lions could draft a cornerback in the first round this year, Tim and Mike move on and discuss another recent transaction in Detroit, the signing of wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. The pair detail what Jones Jr. brings to Detroit's wide receiver group and how he may be able to fill some of the void left by the departure of DJ Chark. To wrap things up, Tim and Mike give you their two favorite moves of the Lions' 2023 offseason so far as the team prepares to select twice in the top 18 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Check back next week for a full episode breaking down all the draft scenarios for the Detroit Lions!

Highlights include:

  • 0:30: Breaking down the Jeff Okudah trade
  • 3:20: How does the Lions secondary look now without Okudah?
  • 5:46: Will the Lions select a cornerback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
  • 8:31: Marvin Jones Jr. returns to the Detroit Lions
  • 11:26: Mike's standout signing – OL Graham Glasgow
  • 13:12: Tim's standout signing – DL John Cominsky
  • 13:59: Wrapping things up by discussing the addition of RB David Montgomery

