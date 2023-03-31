Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 43: Dan Campbell recaps free agency & looks to 2023 at Annual Meetings

The Twentyman in the Huddle podcast is on the road again, this time at the 2023 NFL Annual Meetings from the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. In this week's episode, presented by Microsoft, Lions head coach Dan Campbell makes his podcast debut alongside Tim Twentyman. The two discuss the Lions' recent acquisitions of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency, why it was important to re-sign players like John Cominsky, Alex Anzalone and Isaiah Buggs and what Campbell is looking forward to when players return to the facility on April 17. After some last words from Coach Campbell, Tim is then joined by producer PJ Clark to recap the first wave of free agency, the rule proposals at the 2023 NFL Annual Meetings and Brad Holmes' press conference in Phoenix. Stay tuned for more episodes as the Lions prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft!