Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 43: Dan Campbell recaps free agency & looks to 2023 at Annual Meetings

Mar 31, 2023 at 07:07 AM

The Twentyman in the Huddle podcast is on the road again, this time at the 2023 NFL Annual Meetings from the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. In this week's episode, presented by Microsoft, Lions head coach Dan Campbell makes his podcast debut alongside Tim Twentyman. The two discuss the Lions' recent acquisitions of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency, why it was important to re-sign players like John Cominsky, Alex Anzalone and Isaiah Buggs and what Campbell is looking forward to when players return to the facility on April 17. After some last words from Coach Campbell, Tim is then joined by producer PJ Clark to recap the first wave of free agency, the rule proposals at the 2023 NFL Annual Meetings and Brad Holmes' press conference in Phoenix. Stay tuned for more episodes as the Lions prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Dan Campbell on free agency, joint practices with Brian Daboll's Giants and what to expect in 2023
  • 10:49: Tim and PJ Clark talk through Brad Holmes' press conference, free agency and the 2023 Annual Meetings

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 42: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Glasgow, Moore & Badgley sign with Lions

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with four more of the Lions' free agent signings.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 41: Lions sign Sutton, Anzalone, Buggs & Cominsky in free agency

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with four of the Lions' free agency acquisitions.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 40: NFL Combine recap & potential fits for Lions in free agency

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the 2023 NFL Combine and looks at some free agents that may interest the Lions.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 39: Lions prepare for offseason at NFL Combine & Ben Solak talks scheme

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps media sessions and is joined by Ben Solak at the 2023 NFL Combine.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 38: Aidan Hutchinson, Nate Burleson, Jerry Jacobs & more from Radio Row

On this week's Thursday episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman has more content from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 37: Ben Johnson on returning to Detroit & his expectations for 2023

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 17: Pro Bowlers St. Brown, Goff and Ragnow in Las Vegas

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie takes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Frank Ragnow on the Las Vegas High Roller.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 36: Jamaal Williams, Jared Goff, Michael Brockers & more from Radio Row

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman takes the podcast to Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 35: 2023 Senior Bowl special with Ray Agnew, Shaun Dion Hamilton & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is on site in Mobile, Alabama for the 2023 Senior Bowl.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 16: Sherelle Hogan, Pure Heart Foundation founder

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Sherelle Hogan, Pure Heart Foundation founder.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 34: Lions finish 9-8 - 2022 season wrap-up & offseason preview

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark wrap up the 2022 season after the Lions' Week 18 win.

Advertising