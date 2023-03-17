Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 41: Lions sign Sutton, Anzalone, Buggs & Cominsky in free agency

Mar 17, 2023 at 07:13 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by four of the Lions' key free agent signings as the NFL begins the new league year. To start, Tim sits down with new cornerback Cam Sutton to discuss why he chose to join the Lions after spending six years in Pittsburgh and what Lions fans can expect from his style of play. Next, Alex Anzalone stops by to recap his 2022 season and talk about the security his new multi-year deal will bring, both on and off the field. After that, John Cominsky and Tim break down Cominsky's journey to Detroit and what motivated him to have a career year in 2022 before re-signing with the team. To wrap things up, Isaiah Buggs joins the show again to talk through his decision to re-sign and why Detroit feels like home to him. Stay tuned to hear from more of the Lions' additions as the offseason moves on!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Cam Sutton on signing with the Lions, playing for Aaron Glenn & more
  • 12:06: Alex Anzalone on the linebacker room, signing a multi-year deal & more
  • 21:22: John Cominsky on his breakout 2022 season, his motivation to succeed & more
  • 28:53: Isaiah Buggs on feeling at home in Detroit, what to expect defensively moving forward & more

