Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 41: Lions sign Sutton, Anzalone, Buggs & Cominsky in free agency

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by four of the Lions' key free agent signings as the NFL begins the new league year. To start, Tim sits down with new cornerback Cam Sutton to discuss why he chose to join the Lions after spending six years in Pittsburgh and what Lions fans can expect from his style of play. Next, Alex Anzalone stops by to recap his 2022 season and talk about the security his new multi-year deal will bring, both on and off the field. After that, John Cominsky and Tim break down Cominsky's journey to Detroit and what motivated him to have a career year in 2022 before re-signing with the team. To wrap things up, Isaiah Buggs joins the show again to talk through his decision to re-sign and why Detroit feels like home to him. Stay tuned to hear from more of the Lions' additions as the offseason moves on!