Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 31: Taylor Decker breaks down Lions locker room culture, O-Line play

Dec 23, 2022 at 07:25 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down Saturday's Christmas Eve game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers as the Lions look for their fourth consecutive victory. As always, Tim starts with news and notes from this short week in Allen Park, including a shout-out to center Frank Ragnow who was selected to his second Pro Bowl this week. After that, Darrin Gantt of Panthers.com calls in to discuss a Carolina team that's still in the playoff hunt, how Jaycee Horn has blossomed as a shutdown cornerback this year and what the Panthers' offense has looked like with Sam Darnold under center. Next, Lions tackle Taylor Decker joins Tim in-studio to talk about the Lions' recent hot streak, the vibes in the locker room at this point in the season and what the recent outpouring of fan support means to him. To wrap things up, Tim and producer PJ Clark give you the Key Matchups for Lions at Panthers, presented by BetMGM.

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: News and notes from this week in Allen Park
  • 5:17: Darrin Gantt on Steve Wilks, Jaycee Horn, Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers
  • 19:14: Taylor Decker on the late-game win in New York, locker room changes and making the Pro Bowl alternate list for the first time
  • 31:17: Tim and PJ Clark's Key Matchups, presented by BetMGM

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at New York Jets 2022 Week 15 Postgame Breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 20-17 Week 15 win over the New York Jets.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 30: Jared Goff talks Lions' turnaround, previews Week 15 at Jets

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with SNY's Connor Rogers and Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 14: Sam Rapoport, NFL Senior Director

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Sam Rapoport, NFL Senior Director.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings 2022 Week 14 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 34-23 Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 29: Alex Anzalone previews Lions' big game against Minnesota Vikings

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 13: Dannie answers fan questions

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie answers more of your questions submitted on social media.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 40-14 Week 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 28: James Houston on joining 53-man roster & Lions vs. Jaguars preview

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with John Oesher and Lions linebacker James Houston.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 12: Lisa Foiles, actor, singer, and author

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lisa Foiles, actor, singer, and author.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Week 12 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Recapping Lions' big win at Giants & preview Thanksgiving vs. Bills

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 31-18 Week 11 win over the Giants before previewing the 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic between the Lions and Bills.

Advertising