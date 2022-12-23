Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 31: Taylor Decker breaks down Lions locker room culture, O-Line play

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down Saturday's Christmas Eve game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers as the Lions look for their fourth consecutive victory. As always, Tim starts with news and notes from this short week in Allen Park, including a shout-out to center Frank Ragnow who was selected to his second Pro Bowl this week. After that, Darrin Gantt of Panthers.com calls in to discuss a Carolina team that's still in the playoff hunt, how Jaycee Horn has blossomed as a shutdown cornerback this year and what the Panthers' offense has looked like with Sam Darnold under center. Next, Lions tackle Taylor Decker joins Tim in-studio to talk about the Lions' recent hot streak, the vibes in the locker room at this point in the season and what the recent outpouring of fan support means to him. To wrap things up, Tim and producer PJ Clark give you the Key Matchups for Lions at Panthers, presented by BetMGM.