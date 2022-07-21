Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 10: Five position battles to watch during Lions training camp

Jul 21, 2022 at 08:44 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down five position groups he's watching next week as the Detroit Lions open training camp. Tim details his observations from spring practices and mini-camp and provides a few names on all three phases for fans to keep an eye on this summer.

Highlights include:

  • 1:15: Who's set to begin training camp as the starting linebackers?
  • 7:45: Which wide receivers will be battling for a roster spot by the end of camp?
  • 14:18: Who's the leader in the backup quarterback competition?
  • 21:05: Who starts at cornerback and nickel alongside Amani Oruwariye?
  • 29:10: A look at the second consecutive year of a training camp kicking competition

