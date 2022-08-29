Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Week 3 Postgame Breakdown

Aug 28, 2022 at 11:40 PM

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the preseason. Now that the preseason is over, the two discuss Jeff Okudah being named the second starting cornerback, the Lions' backup quarterback situation, who's in the lead for the reserve running back roles and preview the next 48 hours as the Lions finalize their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.

Highlights include:

  • 0:00-0:26: Podcast introduction
  • 0:27-4:32: Breaking down Jeff Okudah's role and the defensive performance in Pittsburgh
  • 4:33-10:50: An updated look at the backup quarterback competition and Dan Campbell's "clarity"
  • 10:51-12:56: How did the Lions' offensive line look against T.J. Watt and the Steelers?
  • 12:57-15:42: Which reserve running backs make the 53-man roster?
  • 15:43-17:41: Mike Hughes or AJ Parker – who's the nickel corner?
  • 17:42-19:09: Looking ahead to roster cutdowns and waiver claims this week

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 14: Taylor Decker talking Lions offense & a final preseason preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions tackle Taylor Decker to discuss the expectations for the offensive line in 2022.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts 2022 Preseason Week 2 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 27-26 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 13: Lions/Colts joint practice recap & safety talk with Glover Quin

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to break down joint practices and Glover Quin to talk Lions safeties.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons 2022 Preseason Week 1 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 27-23 preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 12: Barry Sanders, Charles Harris & a 2022 preseason opener preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Barry Sanders, Charles Harris and Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 11: Training camp first impressions with Kevin Clark and Jim Miller

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by The Ringer's Kevin Clark and SiriusXM NFL's Jim Miller to break down Lions camp.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 10: Five position battles to watch during Lions training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman breaks down five position groups he's watching next week as the Detroit Lions open training camp.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 9: Seth Ryan previews Lions offense heading into training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan to break down the Lions wide receivers.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 8: Special teams behind the scenes with Jett Modkins

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 7: Michael Brockers gives an inside look at the Lions' d-line room

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Lions defensive end Michael Brockers joins the show to discuss his role as a mentor to the rest of the defensive line.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 6: Wrapping up the Lions' 2022 offseason program

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike O'Hara to wrap up the spring practices.

