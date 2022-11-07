Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers 2022 Week 9 postgame breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. The two discuss the Lions' stellar defensive effort, Detroit's tight ends stepping up without T.J. Hockenson and how the Lions were able to attack Green Bay's run defense. After detailing Derrick Barnes' career day, Tim and PJ look ahead to next week's road trip to Chicago as the Lions get set to take on Justin Fields and the Bears. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.