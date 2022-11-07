Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers 2022 Week 9 postgame breakdown

Nov 06, 2022 at 08:23 PM

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. The two discuss the Lions' stellar defensive effort, Detroit's tight ends stepping up without T.J. Hockenson and how the Lions were able to attack Green Bay's run defense. After detailing Derrick Barnes' career day, Tim and PJ look ahead to next week's road trip to Chicago as the Lions get set to take on Justin Fields and the Bears. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.

Highlights include:

  • 0:20: Breaking down big games from Brad Holmes' 2022 draft picks
  • 5:00: How did the Detroit's secondary perform against Aaron Rodgers?
  • 10:17: Lions using tight ends Shane Zylstra & James Mitchell to score
  • 15:07: Derrick Barnes – 12 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass defended
  • 17:06: Looking ahead to Week 10 at Chicago

