TWENTYMAN: How franchise tag moves affect Lions

A total of six franchise tags were dished out ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, and they put a heavy dent on the free agent pass rusher market. Dallas' DeMarcus Lawrence, Houston's Jadeveon Clowney, Kansas City's Dee Ford, Seattle's Frank Clark and Atlanta's Grady Jarrett all received the tag. That's a combined 51.5 sacks of production last season off the open market.

Also tagged was San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould.

Lawrence, Clowney, Jarrett, Ford and Clark were all listed among the top nine unrestricted free agents available when the league year begins next Wednesday at 4 p.m. Those players now have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract with their respective clubs, or they'll have to play the 2019 season under the tag without being able to negotiate again until after the season.

With the start of free agency fast approaching next week, teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents starting next Monday.

New England's Trey Flowers, Washington's Preston Smith, Baltimore's Za'Darius Smith and Ansah are now considered a few of the best pass rushers available in the free agent market, per NFL.com's list of the top 25 free agents.