TWENTYMAN: 5 young players to watch this offseason

Carter lost his rookie season due to injury, and wasn't ready to compete for playing time in his second season in 2016. Carter looks the part from a physical standpoint, but struggled in training camp last year to be a sticky cover man. He was waived before the start of last season and signed back on the practice squad.

Carter was signed to the active roster Week 16 because of the injuries that accumulated at cornerback for the Lions, but he played just four special teams reps in Dallas Week 16 and was inactive Week 17 and in the playoff game in Seattle.

Can Carter (6-0, 200) put it together this offseason and compete for a roster spot come training camp? It's typically a rule of thumb in the NFL that if a player hasn't shown what he can do in year three, he might never show it. There are obviously exceptions to that rule, but it's safe to say the Lions need to see discernible improvement by Carter this offseason if he's going to be part of their future plans.

Jimmy Landes, LS, second season

Landes, a sixth-round pick in Quinn's first draft last year, admitted last offseason he wasn't quite expecting the rigors of the offseason conditioning program.

He went into training camp competing with veteran Don Muhlbach, and it appeared to these untrained eyes that Muhlbach had a handle on the competition right up to the point when Landes landed on IR in late August with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

The Lions will eventually have to move on from Muhlbach, 35, but he's still playing at a high level. He was an important cog for a special teams unit that ranked second in Rick Gosselin’s 2016 special teams rankings.

The Lions will have to decide this offseason if they want to sign back Muhlbach, who is a free agent, and let him compete with Landes. If that is indeed what happens, Landes will need a good offseason and a strong training camp to unseat Muhlbach, who's been a Pro Bowler in this league.

Jake Rudock, QB, second season

It appears the Lions could give Rudock every opportunity this offseason and training camp to earn the backup quarterback role behind Matthew Stafford. They signed Rudock to their 53-man roster the final six games of the regular season.

Detroit could still bring another quarterback into the mix via free agency or the draft.

Rudock showed an ability to move the football in the preseason, completing 30-of-51 passes for 333 yards with four touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 96.3 in four outings.

He has a stronger arm than many give him credit for, and should be even more polished and comfortable after a year in Jim Bob Cooter's quarterback-friendly scheme.

Joe Dahl, OL, second season