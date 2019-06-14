TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from the offseason training program.

The offseason training program has wrapped up and next on the agenda for the Detroit Lions is the start of training camp at the end of next month.

The Lions got two months of good work in running through three different phases of the offseason training program. The new offensive install got a jump start, and the spring is a perfect opportunity for players to individually improve their craft with technique and fundamental work with the pads off.

The real football begins in training camp, but we can glean some things from the offseason training program. Here's a few of my takeaways from the last two months:

1. The offense will look significantly different

The buzz word around Allen Park last year when the Lions were installing a new defense was multiple. The scheme was going to be multiple from week to week and could look very different from one game to the next based on the opponent and matchups.

It could be similar offensively under Darrell Bevell. We saw everything from 11 personnel to 12, 13, 21 and 22 at times in the open OTA and minicamp practices. We saw tight ends lined up in-line, in the slot and out wide.

Detroit was mostly an 11 personnel (1 back, 1 tight end, 3 receivers) offense the last few seasons under Jim Bob Cooter, with some 12 personnel (1 back, 2 tight ends, 2 receivers) mixed in.