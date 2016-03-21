TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

**

Who to watch: Who is the best quarterback in this draft class? Is it North Dakota State's Carson Wentz? What about California's Jared Goff? Wentz was recently at Jon Gruden's quarterback camp on ESPN and Gruden said this about him: "I think he's the most NFL-ready quarterback that we've had in the last couple of years."

Also keep an eye on: OT Joe Haeg

2. Missouri, Wednesday, March 23

Who to watch: Linebacker Kentrell Brothers doesn't have elite size (6-0, 245) but there's no denying his playmaking ability. He led the nation with 152 tackles last season and also chipped in 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions and three blocked kicks. He showed great agility in the three-cone (6.99) and 20-yard shuttle (4.11) at the Combine and will look to impress even more in on-field drills at his pro day.

Also keep an eye on: C Evan Boehm, G Connor McGovern

1. Louisiana Tech, Tuesday, March 22

Who to watch: Running back Kenneth Dixon racked up 26 touchdowns last season, despite missing two games. He had 87 touchdowns in his career. He's a terrific runner, who averaged almost twice as many yards per carry after first contact (3.3) than before first contact (1.7). He was a top performer among running backs at the Combine in the vertical jump (37.5), three-cone drill (6.97) and 60-yard shuttle (11.5). He might look to improve on his 4.58 seconds 40-yard dash at his pro day.