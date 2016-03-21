TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Mar 21, 2016 at 04:00 AM
5. Florida, Tuesday, March 22

Who to watch: Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III will try to solidify his status as one of the top three cornerbacks available in the draft. He was a top performer at his position in the vertical jump (39.0) and broad jump (10'8") at the Combine, but it wouldn't hurt him to run the 40-yard dash again and try to improve his official time of 4.5.

Also keep an eye on: DT Jonathan Bullard, DE Alex McCalister, TE Jake McGee, SS Keanu Neal, WR Demarcus Robinson, RB Kelvin Taylor

4. USC, Wednesday, March 23

Who to watch: Center Max Tuerk is coming off a knee injury and only did the bench press at the Combine. He's an athletic and interesting prospect at center. His Pro Day will go a long way to determining where he fits in the thick of things at the position.

Also keep an eye on: OLB Su'a Cravens, QB Cody Kessler, RB Tre Madden, CB Kevon Seymour, FB Soma Vainuku, DT Antwaun Woods

**3. North Dakota State, Thursday, March 24

**

Who to watch: Who is the best quarterback in this draft class? Is it North Dakota State's Carson Wentz? What about California's Jared Goff? Wentz was recently at Jon Gruden's quarterback camp on ESPN and Gruden said this about him: "I think he's the most NFL-ready quarterback that we've had in the last couple of years."

Also keep an eye on: OT Joe Haeg

2. Missouri, Wednesday, March 23

Who to watch: Linebacker Kentrell Brothers doesn't have elite size (6-0, 245) but there's no denying his playmaking ability. He led the nation with 152 tackles last season and also chipped in 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions and three blocked kicks. He showed great agility in the three-cone (6.99) and 20-yard shuttle (4.11) at the Combine and will look to impress even more in on-field drills at his pro day.

Also keep an eye on: C Evan Boehm, G Connor McGovern

1. Louisiana Tech, Tuesday, March 22

Who to watch: Running back Kenneth Dixon racked up 26 touchdowns last season, despite missing two games. He had 87 touchdowns in his career. He's a terrific runner, who averaged almost twice as many yards per carry after first contact (3.3) than before first contact (1.7). He was a top performer among running backs at the Combine in the vertical jump (37.5), three-cone drill (6.97) and 60-yard shuttle (11.5). He might look to improve on his 4.58 seconds 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Also keep an eye on: DT Vernon Butler, QB Jeff Driskel

