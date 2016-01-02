TWENTYMAN: 5 players ready for bigger roles

He has 10 catches on the season, but nine in the last four games. He had a 29-yard touchdown catch in Sunday's win over the 49ers, and a clutch 29-yard catch against the Packers a few weeks back that looked like it had locked up a victory -- until you know what happened.

"He's really got a huge upside when you look at him," head coach Jim Caldwell said of Jones on Monday.

"He's got return ability, he's faster than what you think, he's tough, he can catch the ball in traffic and I just think he, he hasn't reached the pinnacle yet in his career, but I just think he's got a real bright future ahead of him."

Jones missed his entire rookie season because of shoulder and nerve troubles. He's passed Corey Fuller on the depth chart and could be a nice find as a third or fourth receiver in the sixth round of the draft.

QUANDRE DIGGS, CB

Diggs was thrust into the starting nickel cornerback role when Josh Wilson (knee) was lost for the season. It now appears he'll never give the job back.

Not only is Diggs ranked in the top 10 by Pro Football Focus for his work in the slot, but he's graded as the 16th cornerback overall by the website.

It will be interesting to see if the Lions keep him in the slot or move him outside next season.

He's got a very similar skill-set to that of Denver's Chris Harris Jr. Both are undersized and were knocked for their lack of speed. Harris Jr. has become one of the league's best cornerbacks after starting out on special teams and in the slot.

The Lions appear to have stumbled upon a terrific talent in the sixth round of the draft.

ALEX CARTER, CB

The Lions drafted Carter in the third round because of his length, speed and athleticism.

His rookie season was lost to an ankle injury, but the Lions will need him to play a bigger role next season along with Slay, Lawson and Diggs. Those are four young cornerbacks the Lions will be counting a lot on next season.

We'll see if Carter can get himself on the field on the outside or maybe even in the slot if Diggs moves outside, but at the very least he should be a package player on defense and a strong contributor on special teams.

ISA ABDUL-QUDDUS, S

Abdul-Quddus took over the starting strong safety role midseason and has taken advantage of the opportunity.

A former free safety, he has great speed and can cover, but is a surprisingly good tackler as well. He's actually been much better vs. the run than he has as a cover man.

Abdul-Quddus, 26, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason after signing a one-year $1.5 million contract last offseason.