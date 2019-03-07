TWENTYMAN: 3 position groups that stood out at Combine

The medical testing is completed, the interviews were conducted, and the on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine showed us there's a number of position groups in this upcoming NFL Draft that are chock-full of talent and depth.

"I would say there's some defensive players in there that are impact type of guys that we'll see how they fall, they could help us," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said before the start of the Combine. "I would say in the offensive skill position, whether it's receiver, tight end, however you want to look at it, there's definitely some dynamic playmakers out there."

Patricia was right on all three counts.

All three position groups wowed at the Combine, and it just so happens those are also positions where the Detroit Lions could look to bolster their roster in the draft.

PASS RUSHER

Pass rushers are like cornerbacks, a team can never have too many good ones. For teams looking to add a pass rusher in April's NFL Draft, they've come to the right place because this class is loaded.

Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat made history as he became the fastest defensive lineman at the Combine. Sweat (6-5, 260) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, breaking the previous record for a defensive lineman (4.43), set by N.C. State's Emmanuel Lawson in 2006.

Sweat wasn't the only physical freak at the Combine.

Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary (6-4, 277), who boasted at the Combine that he's the best player available in this draft, clocked in at 4.58 in the 40.

Also having impressive workouts were: Nick Bosa (Ohio State), Quinnen Williams (Alabama), Brian Burns (Florida State), Josh Allen (Kentucky) and Ed Oliver (Houston).