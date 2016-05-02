TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from 2016 NFL Draft

**

Both Alabama defensive tackles were on the board in the second round when the Lions selected Robinson, who obviously had a higher grade on their board. At just 21 years of age, the ceiling appears to be very high for Robinson, but these two will always be linked for obvious reasons.

6. There will be better competition this offseason and in training camp

Quinn was asked about the selection of long snapper Jimmy Landes in the sixth round and what it means for veteran Don Muhlbach. Quinn said all it means is that Muhlbach has competition. One of his main goals since taking over in January has been to improve the depth and competition on this roster. The competition at offensive tackle, defensive tackle, center, SAM linebacker and strong safety are all tougher following this draft.

7. Quinn showed he values young quarterbacks, just like he said.

He said this offseason that it's "good football business" to acquire young quarterbacks at least every other year, if not every year. The selection of former Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock shows Quinn is serious about that.

8. Team seems to like talent/depth at cornerback and receiver

It may just be how the board fell, but Quinn didn't address the receiver or cornerback positions with any of his 10 picks. The Lions have young talent and depth at both positions. Not addressing those spots at least on the outside shows that the front office and coaching staff feel pretty good about those two spots.

9. Long snapper wasn't a reach

The Patriots took one in the fifth round in 2015. Muhlbach will be 35 years old this year and doesn't cover kicks like he used to. Competition at every spot, even long snapper, is a good thing. The Lions took Landes with a sixth-round compensatory pick. He was pick 210. He was up on Detroit's board as the top graded long snapper. There's certainly no guarantee he would have signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent.

10. What, no grade?