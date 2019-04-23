TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who make sense for Lions at 8

5. Ed Oliver, Edge, Houston, 6-2, 287

He's drawn a lot of comparisons to Aaron Donald because of his size and athletic traits, but Donald came into the league as a more refined pass rusher. Oliver, however, is an explosive player, who was used up and down the line at Houston. There's a little bit of projection work that comes with Oliver, but there is no denying his incredible athletic traits and high ceiling.

6. Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama, 6-4, 302

Quinn said last week this draft was filled with players upfront along the offensive line that had the potential to be versatile and play multiple positions. He and his staff have spent a lot of time scouting those players. Williams seems to fit the mold. He started at right tackle as a true freshman at Alabama and played the last two seasons at left tackle, but some draft analysts think he has the skill set to transition inside and play guard. The Lions have an opening at the right guard spot.

7. Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan, 6-4, 277